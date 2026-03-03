Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic at Box Office: Overseas pre-sales begin for March 19 mega clash, Ranveer Singh takes early lead over Yash

The big March 19 box office battle may still be days away, but the fight has already begun, thousands of miles from India. With limited bookings quietly opening in the United States towards the end of February, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have stepped into their first face-off. And if early numbers are any sign, Ranveer Singh’s spy sequel has fired the opening shot.

Dhurandhar 2 opens strong in US advance sales

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has collected $33,723 in advance sales in the US as of March 1, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The film has sold 1,953 tickets across 209 shows in 151 theatres.

While these are still early figures, the show count is expected to increase as the release week draws closer. Trade analysts believe the film’s momentum is being powered by the success of its first chapter.

The original Dhurandhar had turned into a global phenomenon, earning over Rs 1300 crore worldwide. In North America alone, it grossed $21 million, marking one of the strongest overseas performances for a Hindi film in recent years.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Interestingly, the sequel was shot alongside the first instalment and later shaped into a second part even before the original released. That forward planning now appears to be boosting anticipation.

Toxic yet to go full throttle in North America

On the other side of the clash stands Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The action drama has had a slower start in US pre-sales, with 122 shows across 81 theatres so far. Premiere screenings have collected $3,665 from 189 tickets sold.

However, industry insiders say it is too early to conclude.

Toxic has not yet rolled out its full slate of shows in North America. Screen counts are likely to expand significantly in the coming days. Yash’s last release, KGF: Chapter 2, earned just under $7 million in the region. Since then, his fan base has grown even stronger across markets.

Two stars, two genres, one release date

Dhurandhar 2 continues its espionage storyline, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, with the narrative set against Pakistan’s Lyari. Toxic, meanwhile, promises a gritty action spectacle. Yash is reportedly playing multiple roles in the film, which also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth.

For now, the overseas numbers suggest an early advantage for Ranveer Singh. But Indian bookings have not yet opened, and theatre allocations are still evolving. If these first figures are just the trailer, March 19 could deliver one of the most intense box office battles of the year.