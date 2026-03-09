Home

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Will Pawan Kalyan affect Ranveer Singh’s box office run?

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh at the box office: The makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh have preponed their release to March 19 from March 26, 2026, setting up a massive North-vs-South clash.

The biggest box office clash of 2026 was expected to be between Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 and South superstar Yash’s film Toxic. Recently, the makers of Toxic postponed the film’s release date. The reason for the change is the ongoing war in the UAE. Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic were supposed to clash on March 19, but now Dhurandhar 2 has been granted a solo release. Yash’s Toxic will now have to wait until June 4, 2026. However, the trouble isn’t over for Dhurandhar 2, as another film starring a South superstar and a Deputy Chief Minister is also set to release on March 19. We are talking about Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh at box office

The makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh have preponed their release to March 19 from March 26, 2026, setting up a massive North-vs-South clash. The film is now set to face off against the Bollywood film Dhurandhar 2 at the box office. The makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh shared a post on their official Instagram handle on March 5, stating, “Our maestro is coming to the box office a week early. Ustad Bhagat Singh is now releasing worldwide on March 19.” The film is directed by Harish Shankar.

Fans are restless about Dhurandhar 2

Meanwhile, RRR star Ram Charan’s film Peddi was also scheduled to release in March. The film was originally set to hit theatres on March 27, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday, but it has now been postponed to April 30. This means only Dhurandhar 2 and Ustaad Bhagat Singh will face off at the box office in March.

The first part, Dhurandhar, released on December 5, 2025, and grossed over Rs 1,300 crore at the worldwide box office. The film was a massive hit not only in India but across the globe, and audiences are eagerly awaiting its sequel. Dhurandhar 2 will feature Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Ali Khan. Flashback scenes of the dacoit Rehman (played by Akshaye Khanna), who died in the first part, are also expected to appear in the sequel.

