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Dhurandhar 2: What if Ranveer Singh aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi got a happy ending? Viral AI video has fans talking - WATCH

Dhurandhar 2: What if Ranveer Singh aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi got a happy ending? Viral AI video has fans talking – WATCH

The film is doing record-breaking business at the box office, but it’s not just the numbers that people are discussing. One particular scene has taken over social media.

SPOILER ALERT! If you still haven’t watched Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, you’re seriously missing out on one of the biggest cinematic moments right now. And if you have watched it, you already know that the climax doesn’t just hit, it stays with you.

The film is doing record-breaking business at the box office, but it’s not just the numbers that people are discussing. One particular scene has taken over social media. In the final moments, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, travels to Punjab to see his family. He stands there, watches them from a distance… and then quietly leaves without meeting his mother and sister.

No hug. No closure. No happy ending! And that’s exactly why fans are emotional.

Dhurandhar 2: AI video of climax goes viral – WATCH

Now, here’s where things get interesting. An AI artist, Ankit Arora, has created an alternate version of the climax, and it’s going viral. In this version, Jaskirat doesn’t walk away. Instead, he finally meets his family, giving the story a much-needed emotional closure. For many fans, this felt like the ending they were waiting for.

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The video is being widely shared, with people calling it “healing” and “complete”. It’s almost like the internet decided to rewrite the film’s ending on its own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankit Arora (@ai_ankitarora)

Here’s how netizens reacted

Social media, as always, is divided. Some viewers are loving the AI-generated version. One user wrote, “It wasn’t just Jassi, this ending was the closure we all needed to heal (sic).”

But not everyone agrees. A section of fans feels that the original ending is what makes the film powerful. According to them, the incomplete closure is intentional and adds depth to Jaskirat’s journey. For them, the AI version takes away that emotional impact.

So the big question is, do you prefer a real ending or a perfect one?

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

While the internet debates the climax, the box office tells its own story. Dhurandhar 2 has built a massive base over the weekend, and even though weekday numbers may slow down, the overall trend remains very strong. The film doesn’t need to break records every day; it just needs to stay steady. With this pace, crossing Rs 600 crore within the first week is still possible, which would be a big achievement for a Bollywood film.

So, will the film hit new milestones immediately? Maybe not on Day 5. Monday trends suggest a slower pace, which is expected after a huge weekend. But the bigger picture still looks solid. The buzz is high, the audience is engaged, and the conversations. Whether about the climax or the collections — are not slowing down anytime soon.

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