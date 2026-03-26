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Dhurandhar 2: What led to the clash between Gabriella Demetriades and Shobhaa De over Arjun Rampal?

Dhurandhar 2: What led to the clash between Gabriella Demetriades and Shobhaa De over Arjun Rampal?

The discussion around Dhurandhar 2 has taken a new turn as Gabriella Demetriades responds strongly to remarks made by Shobhaa De, drawing attention from fans and sparking widespread reactions.

Arjun Rampal has been receiving massive praise for his role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. During a recent award function, the actor concluded his speech with “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” which quickly grabbed attention. While fans celebrated his patriotic gesture, it did not sit well with writer Shobhaa De, who criticized the actor in an article. This criticism sparked reactions online, but the most vocal response came from Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Gabriella expressed her disapproval directly on Instagram, calling the article “This is outrageous,” and defended the actor amid growing online debate.

Gabriella Demetriades slam Shobhaa De over Arjun Rampal

Gabriella’s Instagram comment came under the post featuring Shobhaa De’s article. She wrote, “This is outrageous. For saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ there is suddenly criticism. People have misunderstood patriotism and are turning a simple gesture into controversy. Arjun has always spoken from heart and this sentiment reflects love for country, nothing else. Stop politicising simple gestures and respect the intention.”

Her statement gained traction online and sparked discussions across social media platforms. Many netizens supported her, calling out what they viewed as an unnecessary politicization of a simple act of patriotism.

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How did fans react to the controversy?

Fans of Rampal and Gabriella shared strong opinions in the comment section. Some wrote, “Wow. How does someone saying Bharat Mata Ki Jai become problematic to you guys? This is literally nationalism, irrespective of any religious agenda” while others said, “Since when did being a nationalist become a bad thing? Your article itself is exaggerated.” The majority of responses highlighted public support for patriotic gestures and disagreement with Shobhaa De’s interpretation, showing a clear divide between celebrity commentary and fan perception.

Arjun Rampal’s award speech and personal context

During the award function, Rampal also reflected on a personal memory tied to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He revealed that his birthday coincided with the day of the attacks. He explained that he and friends had planned a birthday outing to the Taj Hotel but were caught in the horrific events. This memory added depth to his patriotic sentiment and connected his personal experience with his on-screen roles in Dhurandhar 2.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Rampal as Major Iqbal, a high-ranking ISI officer known as “Angel of Death.” His character combines calmness with ruthless intelligence, inspired by real-life figures.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film opened on March 19 with paid previews on March 18 and achieved historic box office success, collecting over Rs 1000 crore in seven days. The ensemble cast includes Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Rakesh Bedi. The high-stakes thriller continues to captivate audiences with intense performances and gripping action sequences.

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