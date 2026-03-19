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Dhurandhar 2: Who is Bade Sahab? Not Emraan Hashmi, Akshay Kumar, this actor plays role of mysterious man in Ranveer Singhs film, he is...

Dhurandhar 2: Who is Bade Sahab? Not Emraan Hashmi, Akshay Kumar, this actor plays role of mysterious man in Ranveer Singh’s film, he is…

An unexpected character reveal has grabbed attention, adding intrigue to the storyline and leaving viewers guessing about the true identity behind a powerful presence.

Curiosity around mysterious character Bade Sahab from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, helmed by Aditya Dhar, kept fans guessing for long time. Name appears in diary of Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh, which sparked endless theories across social media. Many believed big superstar cameo could be behind this powerful role but the truth turned out to be completely unexpected.

Who is Bade Sahab?

After paid previews and theatrical release audience finally discovered identity behind Bade Sahab. Contrary to strong rumours linking the role with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar or Emraan Hashmi real face behind character is Danish Iqbal.

Danish Iqbal comes from strong theatre background with nearly three decades of experience. He trained at National School of Drama and later pursued classical acting studies in London.

Known for his renowned projects like Maharani 2, Aranyak, Faraaz, Aakhri Sach, Bhakshak, Haq and The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case. His presence in Dhurandhar 2 adds depth and realism to the narrative. His portrayal of Bade Sahab stands out as calm yet powerful force driving events from shadows.

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How did fans reacted to this surprise?

Fans reacted with shock and excitement after reveal. Social media filled with discussions praising makers for choosing unexpected actor instead of predictable cameo. Twist worked strongly as it kept suspense alive till crucial moment. Audience response shows appreciation for storytelling choices that focus on character depth rather than star value.

More about Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Film has already created massive impact at box office with record breaking paid previews. Strong buzz around characters like Bade Sahab, Major Iqbal and others have further boosted interest among viewers. Along with Ranveer Singh film also features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Manav Gohil and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Story Highlights

Bade Sahab role played by Danish Iqbal not big superstar cameo

Character revealed as key mastermind behind major events

Fans surprised by unexpected casting choice

Strong buzz adds to film massive box office success

The revealation of Bade Sahab proves strong storytelling can outshine star driven surprises. Danish Iqbal performance brings authenticity and depth making character memorable part of Dhurandhar 2 narrative.

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