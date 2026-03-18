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Dhurandhar 2: Who is Major Iqbal? Played by Arjun Rampal, brutally killed Indian soldiers, real person was...

Dhurandhar 2: Who is Major Iqbal? Played by Arjun Rampal, brutally killed Indian soldiers, real person was…

Arjun Rampal’s intense role as Major Iqbal in Dhurandhar 2 has caught attention, with fans speculating about the real figure behind the character and his link to covert military operations.

As the most anticipated film, Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge helmed by Aditya Dhar is all set to hit theatres, buzz around its powerful characters continues to grow. One name that has caught major attention is Major Iqbal played by Arjun Rampal. His intense presence in trailer hints at dangerous antagonist yet deeper truth behind character makes it even more chilling.

Real identity behind Major Iqbal

Major Iqbal character draws strong inspiration from Ilyas Kashmiri known militant leader linked with global terror networks. He served as head of the 313 Brigade and was associated with Harkat ul Jihad al Islami.

Known for cold mindset and strategic planning, Kashmiri was considered one of most dangerous figures and was even seen as potential successor to Osama bin Laden. Film reflects similar traits by presenting Major Iqbal as mastermind who controls operations with military precision and ruthless intent.

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Connection with brutal real events

Several intense scenes in film take direct reference from real incidents linked to Ilyas Kashmiri. One of most shocking events took place on February 27 2000 in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. During this attack Kashmiri led group targeted Indian Army Ashok Listening Post where soldiers from 17 Maratha Light Infantry were deployed.

Sepoy Bhausaheb Maruti Talekar aged 24 was brutally killed as his throat was slit and he was beheaded. Reports suggest head was taken across border as trophy which adds disturbing layer to character portrayal in film. After this attack reports revealed horrifying details where severed head of Sepoy Talekar was paraded and even used in celebration by attackers as they played football with his head.

It was also claimed that Ilyas Kashmiri was later honoured by then Pakistan President Late Pervez Musharraf and rewarded with Rs 1 lakh for this act. Such incidents shape Major Iqbal character into symbol of extreme brutality and highlight harsh reality behind cross border conflict.

Global terror links and influence

Ilyas Kashmiri was not limited to regional attacks. Reports connect him to planning roles in 26/11 Mumbai attacks and other global terror plots. His network extended across borders making him high value target. He was reportedly killed in US drone strike on June 3, 2011 in South Waziristan. However his body was never publicly recovered or shown which created uncertainty.

Role of Major Iqbal in sequel

In Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge, Major Iqbal emerges as central force against Hamza Ali Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi. He predicts moves counters strategies and operates with protection of powerful system. His presence highlights difficulty faced by Indian intelligence while tracking such high value targets.

More about Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge

Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge features Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. The film is set for theatrical release on March 19 with paid previews starting March 18 creating strong anticipation among fans.

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