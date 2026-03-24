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Dhurandhar 2: Who is Mashhoor Amrohi? Actor behind Nawaz Sharif-like look leaves internet guessing is this AI?

Dhurandhar 2: Who is Mashhoor Amrohi? Actor behind Nawaz Sharif-like look leaves internet guessing ‘is this AI?’

Mashhoor Amrohi’s brief role in Dhurandhar 2 is going viral for all the right reasons, and fans can’t believe it’s really him.

While Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its strong run at the box office, one unexpected name has taken over social media conversations. Mashhoor Amrohi, who appears for barely two scenes, has managed to leave viewers stunned with his transformation into Nawab Shafiq, a character many believe is inspired by former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The reaction? Pure disbelief.

From memes to comments, people are asking the same thing: Is that really him, or is it AI?

Dhurandhar 2’s Nawab Shafiq look explained: Why fans thought it was AI

What’s making this role go viral is not just the performance, but the look. Mashhoor’s resemblance to Nawaz Sharif on screen is so striking that many viewers are convinced it’s either heavy prosthetics or some kind of AI magic. Even the actor didn’t expect this level of reaction. “For me, the biggest compliment is that nobody believes it is me. Some are saying that it’s AI. I had not anticipated this kind of adulation. There are memes and pictures all over the internet,” he said. And honestly, that says it all.

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Dhurandhar 2 transformation: The 8-hour make-up process behind the look

But no, it’s not AI, it’s hours of hard work. Director Aditya Dhar and casting director Mukesh Chhabra believed Mashhoor could completely transform into the character. However, getting there wasn’t easy.

“When we sat for the first make-up test, we didn’t quite achieve what the director wanted. We had to depict the same body weight, face, and ageing. Preetisheel [Singh, make-up artiste] went all out – I sat through more than eight hours of make-up daily for four days. For the weight, I had a bodysuit with a paunch,” Amrohi revealed. Yes, eight hours a day, just to get the look right.

Dhurandhar 2: From Major Iqbal’s audition to Nawab Shafiq’s role

Interestingly, this wasn’t even the role Mashhoor initially auditioned for. He had first tested for the role of Major Iqbal, which eventually went to Arjun Rampal. The shift to Nawab Shafiq happened later, driven by the director’s instinct rather than a fixed plan. And clearly, that instinct worked. Despite limited screen time, the character has become one of the most talked-about elements of the film.

Who is Mashhoor Amrohi?

Mashhoor Amrohi comes from a strong film background. He is the grandson of legendary filmmaker Kamal Amrohi, known for classics like Mahal, Pakeezah, Daaera, and Razia Sultan. But what’s interesting is that Dhurandhar: The Revenge has helped him step out of that legacy and be noticed on his own. Before this, he had appeared in films like Accused, Freedom at Midnight, and War. However, this role has given him a completely new kind of visibility.

In a film packed with big stars and high drama, Mashhoor Amrohi has managed to create his own moment, and that too with just a couple of scenes.

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