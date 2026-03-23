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Dhurandhar 2: Who is Udaybir Sandhu aka Pinda? His scene with Ranveer Singh goes viral and dialogue wins applause

Dhurandhar 2: Who is Udaybir Sandhu aka Pinda? His scene with Ranveer Singh goes viral and dialogue wins applause

Udaybir Sandhu is the actor who plays Pinda, Ranveer Singh’s on‑screen childhood friend in Dhurandhar 2. His dialogue 'Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe, Jassi?' made him a star.

Dhurandhar 2: The line “Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe Jassi?” (Didn’t you remember home, Jassi?) from the cliffhanger scene before the interval not only added suspense to Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge but also made one actor an overnight star. And it’s not Ranveer Singh, we’re talking about another actor from the film who had a small role but completely stole the scene.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is creating a buzz on social media. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Alongside them, supporting actors are also being praised, especially Udaybir Sandhu, who plays Gurbaaz Singh aka Pinda, a childhood friend of Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Udaybir Sandhu shines with Dhurandhar 2

In the first half of the film, Udaybir Sandhu aka Pinda plays a 20-year-old man who stands by Jaskirat (Ranveer Singh) after a tragic land dispute. Jaskirat’s father is murdered in the conflict, her elder sister is gang-raped and murdered, and her younger sister, Jasleen, is kidnapped. Pinda later helps Jaskirat acquire guns from UP politician-turned-gangster Atif Ahmed and take revenge on local MLA Sukhwinder Singh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Udaybir Sandhu (@udaybir_sandhu)



Just before the film’s interval, Pinda meets Hamza years later in Pakistan. This encounter takes place during a drug-smuggling operation connected to terrorism. His dialogue, Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe Jassi, leaves the audience stunned, as he initially refuses to acknowledge Hamza. The real drama unfolds when Pinda identifies him as an Indian spy working within Pakistan. This moment has generated considerable buzz online, with many people applauding Udaybir Sandhu’s portrayal.

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Who is Udaybir Sandhu?

Udaybir Sandhu is an actor and a former national-level hockey player hailing from Punjab. He was born and brought up in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab, where he initially focused on sports, competing in hockey tournaments for his state, before eventually moving into acting.

His athletic skills and physical presence helped him stand out when he began modelling during a trip to Cape Town, South Africa, which eventually opened the door to films.

He made his acting debut in the 2018 sports drama Gold, starring alongside Akshay Kumar, where he played Devang Chaturvedi. Because of his real‑life hockey experience, he was able to perform authentically on screen and even helped train some cast members in the sport.

Since then, Udaybir has appeared in several films across different genres. In 2024, he was part of Amar Singh Chamkila, a biographical drama about the legendary Punjabi folk singer, portraying Jatinder Jinda. In 2025 and 2026 projects, he’s credited in Shehnaaz Gill’s Ikk Kudi.

His performance in Dhurandhar has recently received notable praise on social media and netizens made him a star.

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