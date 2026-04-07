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Dhurandhar 2: Why did Mona Singh warn Gaurav Gera after he signed Ranveer Singhs spy thriller? Says, Do you remember…

Dhurandhar 2: Why did Mona Singh warn Gaurav Gera after he signed Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller? Says, ‘Do you remember…’

Mona Singh recalls stopping Gaurav Gera from sharing details about Dhurandhar, a reminder of how seriously secrecy is taken in Bollywood.

In an industry where one small leak can ruin months of hard work, secrecy is everything. And sometimes, even close friendships take a backseat when it comes to protecting a film’s story. That’s exactly what happened when actor Mona Singh had to step in and remind her close friend Gaurav Gera about the rules, right when he was at his most excited. At a time when Dhurandhar: The Revenge is breaking records and dominating conversations, this behind-the-scenes moment gives a glimpse into how carefully such big films are guarded, long before they reach the audience.

Mona Singh recalls warning Gaurav Gera about Dhurandhar’s NDA

Mona Singh recently shared how Gaurav Gera, who plays Aalam Bhai in the film, could not contain his excitement after landing the role. After waiting nearly 10–15 years for a big breakthrough, Gaurav started opening up to her about his character, look, and storyline. That’s when Mona stepped in and reminded him of the basics. “I told him, ‘Do you remember you’ve signed an NDA?’ Even if you’re telling me, you shouldn’t be sharing these things,” she said.

Her message was simple but important: confidentiality matters, no matter how close the person you are talking to is.

Why secrecy matters in big films

Mona also explained that her advice came from her own experience. During her early days in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, her character’s identity was kept under wraps for a long time to maintain the surprise element.

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“There’s a process behind building characters and narratives. You have to respect that and not rush to reveal everything…I told him to calm down, hide those pictures, and not post them anywhere,” she added.

In today’s social media age, where everything is shared instantly, holding back information has become even more important — and difficult.

Gaurav Gera’s role as Aalam Bhai in Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh as an undercover Indian spy operating in Karachi. Gaurav Gera plays Aalam Bhai, a local handler based in Lyari who supports the mission while running a juice shop.

His character works closely with Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh. In the sequel, Aalam Bhai’s role grows bigger, making him an important part of larger anti-terror operations.

Dhurandhar 2 continues record-breaking box office run

While the story behind the scenes is interesting, the film’s performance at the box office is equally massive. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already crossed Rs 1,023 crore net in India and around Rs 1,605 crore worldwide within just 19 days. It has also become the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark domestically, setting a new benchmark. Even in its third week, the film continues to pull audiences to theatres, proving its strong hold.

At a time when every detail of a film can go viral in seconds, Mona Singh’s reminder feels more relevant than ever. Sometimes, the real story is not just what you see on screen, but what is carefully kept hidden until the right moment.

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