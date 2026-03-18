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Dhurandhar 2: Will Hamza Ali Mazari finally avenge 26/11 by killing Sajid Mir?

Dhurandhar 2: Will Hamza Ali Mazari finally avenge 26/11 by killing Sajid Mir?

A gripping theory around Dhurandhar 2 suggests a major revenge arc, with fans debating whether Hamza Ali Mazari’s mission is linked to a key figure behind the 26/11 attacks and will he die or not!

As anticipation builds for Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge, fans are abuzz with questions about how the film will handle one of history’s most infamous terror events. Central to this intrigue is Hamza Ali Mazari, the undercover identity of Indian agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, whose mission pits him against global terror networks.

While the first film established his infiltration skills and moral complexity, the sequel raises the stakes dramatically, suggesting that Hamza’s journey may finally bring him face-to-face with figures behind the 26/11 attacks, including Sajid Mir.

The hunt for justice

In Dhurandhar 2, Hamza’s mission is deeply personal as well as strategic. After embedding himself in Karachi’s criminal landscape as undisputed leader, he begins targeting high-value targets who orchestrated terror on Indian soil.

The film’s narrative emphasizes his role as an agent navigating moral ambiguity while pursuing retribution. Fans are speculating that the climax may involve Hamza directly confronting Sajid Mir, played by Faiz Khan, representing a symbolic victory for all those affected by the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

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Who is Sajid Mir?

Sajid Mir, a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, was one of the main planners of Mumbai 26/11. He coordinated attacks from behind the scenes and managed gunmen on the ground, earning the label “project manager” of the operation.

His real-life capture was long delayed as Pakistan initially denied his presence or falsely reported his death. After years of international pressure and FATF scrutiny, Pakistan acknowledged his existence, arrested him in April 2022, and sentenced him to more than 15 years for terror financing. He is currently serving in Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore, Pakistan.

The rumours of Sajid Mir’s death

In December 2023, unverified reports suggested that Mir had been poisoned while in prison and placed on ventilator support. Intelligence sources believe these reports may have been a strategic ruse by Pakistani authorities to avoid extradition or international legal consequences.

These real-world uncertainties have fueled fan theories about how Dhurandhar 2 may depict Hamza’s pursuit of Mir, blending cinematic imagination with historical events.

Will Hamza Ali Mazari deliver justice in Dhurandhar 2?

While the actual legal and geopolitical situation continues to evolve, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to offer audiences a narrative of closure. Hamza Ali Mazari’s storyline is designed to deliver retribution for 26/11 within the film’s universe.

Speculation indicates that the climax will feature a direct confrontation with Sajid Mir and other key figures involved in the attacks. This allows viewers to experience a sense of justice that real-world diplomacy often cannot provide.

More about Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge

Dhurandhar 2, helmed by Aditya Dhar also features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon and Danish Pandor. The film will hit theaters on March 19, 2026, with paid previews starting March 18, promising to answer key questions around Hamza’s quest for justice and the fate of 26/11 culprits.

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