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Dhurandhar 2: Will Hamza Ali Mazari kill Sara Arjuns character or will it be...

Dhurandhar 2: Will Hamza Ali Mazari kill Sara Arjun’s character or will it be…

A shocking twist in Dhurandhar 2 has sparked debate among fans, with many guessing who might be responsible for Sara Arjun’s character’s fate in the film.

As the most anticipated film, Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge, helmed by Aditya Dhar, is all set to hit theatres, fans are decoding every frame. One moment that has sparked massive discussion shows Sara Arjun‘s character, Yalina Jamali, pointing a gun with tears in her eyes. This emotional scene has raised one big question: Will Hamza Ali Mazari kill her or will someone else pull the trigger?

The layered narrative of Dhurandhar 2

As story unfolds after its first part the truth becomes far more layered than simple betrayal. Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh, is not villain but undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi working inside enemy territory. His mission forces him to live a double life, which slowly destroys relationships around him, including bond with Yalina Jamali, daughter of politician Jameel Jamali, played by Rakesh Bedi.

Hamza Ali Mazari’s real identity

Hamza Ali Mazari is actually Jaskirat Singh Rangi Indian operative planted deep inside Karachi Lyari network. He builds an identity as feared figure known as Sher e Baloch Rehman Dakait aka Baloch played by Akshaye Khanna while secretly working for Intelligence Bureau. This dual role puts him in constant danger where every decision can cost lives.

Yalina Jamali’s emotional breakdown

Sara Arjun’s character Yalina Jamali is shown in trailer holding gun with tears which hints at shocking revelation. She is daughter of powerful figure and also emotionally connected to Hamza. Scene suggests she may have discovered truth about his identity leading to heartbreaking confrontation.

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Who may get killed?

There are strong theories around who might be target in this intense moment. One possibility suggests Yalina could aim at Hamza after learning truth about his mission. Another theory points towards Alam Bhai juice wala played by Gaurav Gera who acts as another secret operative guiding Hamza about his next moves. His hidden identity as mastermind makes him potential target if truth gets exposed.

Hidden threat for Hamza Ali Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi

Alam Bhai appears as simple juice seller yet he controls mission from shadows. If Yalina discovers his real role situation could turn deadly. This creates tension where either Hamza may be forced to act or Yalina may take extreme step leading to tragic outcome.

The film highlights how undercover missions destroy personal lives. Hamza struggle between duty and emotions becomes central theme. Yalina breakdown shows impact of truth when loyalty love and identity collide in dangerous world. Whether Hamza takes action or Yalina pulls trigger remains biggest mystery which film will reveal.

More about Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge

Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge features Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon along with Danish Pandor which set to release on March 19 with paid previews starting March 18.

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