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Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singhs spy thriller sets another benchmark, beats Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTRs War 2, aims for...

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller sets another benchmark, beats Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s War 2, aims for…

With impressive numbers pouring in from across regions, Dhurandhar 2 continues its unstoppable run, emerging as one of the biggest box office performers in recent times.

Box office storm continues as Dhurandhar: The Revenge keeps breaking records at an unstoppable pace. Within just two days film has turned into massive global phenomenon surprising even trade experts. Strong word of mouth huge footfall and festival advantage helped push numbers to extraordinary level. Ranveer Singh starrer has not only maintained momentum after historic opening but also created new benchmarks across markets. What seemed like a dream run has now become reality as film inches closer to next major milestone with ease.

After opening day total of Rs 145 crore net film added Rs 81 crore on the second day, showing minimal drop. This takes the total domestic collection to Rs 226 crore net and Rs 269 crore gross within two days. Such performance places film among the biggest early performers in Hindi cinema history. It also now holds the record for two highest single-day collections, pushing earlier benchmarks further down.

The smashing numbers for Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Global performance remains equally strong as the film collected nearly 7 million dollars, which is around Rs 58 crore overseas, including previews. Meanwhile second day added another 5 million dollars, close to Rs 41 crore pushing worldwide total to Rs 370 crore gross.

This massive figure already puts film ahead of lifetime collections of several big releases, including Hrithik Roshan- Jr NTR starrer War 2 and Prabhas’Adipurush. The current trend suggests film may cross the Rs 500 crore mark within the first weekend itself.

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Aditya Dhar‘s spy thriller is now among fastest grossing Indian films ever. Within two days it has entered top weekend charts and is expected to dominate coming days as well. Trade experts believe numbers could double by end of weekend given strong occupancy and positive audience response across regions.

More about Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Alongside Ranveer Singh film features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Story follows undercover agent navigating high risk mission across borders targeting terror networks. High scale action gripping narrative and strong performances have played major role in film success.

Which film is still on top of Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Despite this record breaking run, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty’s Border 2 still holds top position for 2026 worldwide box office with Rs 464.50 crore lifetime total. Dhurandhar 2 currently stands at Rs 370 crore and needs around Rs 95 crore more to take top spot. Given current pace that milestone looks achievable very soon.

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