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Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singhs spy thriller creates history, becomes highest-grossing of 2026 after beating...

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller creates history, becomes highest-grossing of 2026 after beating…

Dhurandhar 2 has taken 2026 by storm, with Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller achieving record-breaking collections within just three days of release and surpassing previous top grosser.

Momentum for Dhurandhar: The Revenge shows no signs of slowing down as fans flock to cinemas across India and overseas. After just three days of release, the Ranveer Singh starrer has already surpassed Rs 500 crore worldwide, breaking multiple records in its path. Theater halls remain packed with eager audiences watching intense spy sequences and action drama. Social media is abuzz with fan reactions as the sequel builds on the popularity of its 2025 predecessor. Its success demonstrates a rare combination of high-octane action emotional depth and massive fan appeal that few films achieve in modern Bollywood.

Record-breaking day three performance

On Saturday, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 113 crore net in India bringing the domestic total to Rs 339 crore net (Rs 404 crore gross) after three days. The film continues to set new benchmarks with housefull shows reported in almost every city. Tickets sold through advance bookings alone exceeded two lakh on Day 3. Analysts predict that Sunday collections could cross Rs 130 crore net as momentum shows no sign of slowing.

Overseas, the film also performed exceptionally adding approximately Rs 55 crore gross on Day 3. North America led international collections contributing around $3.75 million (Rs 35.25 crore). Within three days overseas total reached Rs 96.50 crore pushing global gross past Rs 500 crore milestone and currently stands at Rs 501.04 crore.

Opening and previous records before mayhem of Dhurandhar’s exceptional storm

Dhurandhar 2 released on March 19 (Day 1) after record-breaking paid previews on March 18 (Day 0). Paid previews alone earned Rs 75 crore while opening day added Rs 165 crore. Despite a slight dip on Friday global collections crossed Rs 350 crore. This rapid pace has made Dhurandhar 2 the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 in just three days.

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Meanwhile, film also continues its strong performance in countries including United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. Belfast alone reported seven housefull shows while international screenings totaled 4,405 with high occupancy. Day 3 overseas collections reflect 25% growth from previous day demonstrating growing audience interest globally.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Alongside Ranveer Singh film features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Near-capacity screenings and overwhelming box office numbers indicate film is creating mayhem across all records. With such momentum Dhurandhar 2 is on track to cross Rs 700 crore worldwide and secure position among top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films ever.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge now stands as highest grossing of 2026

Before Dhurandhar 2, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan starrer Border 2 held the record for highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 with Rs 470 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2 surpassed this mark within three days, overtaking Border 2 comfortably and establishing itself as the new benchmark for 2026 collections.

Other recent hits like War (Rs 475 crore) Tiger 3 (Rs 464 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki (Rs 470 crore) have also been surpassed, cementing Dhurandhar 2’s record-breaking status.

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