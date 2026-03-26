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Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singhs film enters Rs 1000 crore in a week, gives tough competition to Pushpa 2; Fans say Rs 2000 crore bhi…

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh’s film enters Rs 1000 crore in a week, gives tough competition to Pushpa 2; Fans say ‘Rs 2000 crore bhi…’

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge maintains impressive momentum at the global box office, outperforming major competitors and inching closer to a significant lifetime achievement.

The unprecedented box office storm keeps getting stronger as Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its record-breaking run within just seven days. Massive footfall across single screens and multiplex chains shows strong grip even on weekdays. Energy among the Dhurandhar fan army remains high with constant chatter across social platforms. Performance led by Ranveer Singh is receiving huge appreciation while comparisons with Allu Arjun‘s massive Pushpa 2: The Rule keep growing louder with each passing day.

The global gross now stands at Rs 1,006.50 crore within seven days, placing Dhurandhar: The Revenge among the fastest Indian films to cross Rs 1000 crore mark. India’s net reaches Rs 623.42 crore, while India’s gross touches Rs 744.58 crore. Overseas contribution stands at Rs 261.92 crore, even with restrictions in the GCC region, which impacts the full potential slightly. Film matches seven day pace of Pushpa 2 though the fastest record still remains at six days.

How much did Dhurandhar: The Revenge earn on Day 7?

As per reports by Sacnilk, Day 7 adds Rs 47.70 crore net from 20,352 shows, showing stable weekday trend. Language-wise performance remains strong with Hindi leading at Rs 44.00 crore net from 17,791 shows with 34.7 percent occupancy.

Telugu version collects Rs 2.50 crore from 1,431 shows with 34.0 percent occupancy. Tamil records Rs 0.85 crore from 908 shows with 23.0 percent occupancy. Kannada contributes Rs 0.20 crore from 81 shows with 39.0 percent occupancy while Malayalam brings Rs 0.15 crore from 141 shows with 29.0 percent occupancy showing balanced reach across regions.

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The records smashed by Ranveer Singh starrer

Film enters list of top highest grossing Indian films beating titles like Animal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Next major target stands close to Kalki 2898 AD at Rs 1,042.25 crore followed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan at Rs 1,160 crore. Dhurandhar: The Revenge reaches Rs 1000 crore worldwide in 7 days while Pushpa 2: The Rule still holds fastest record with 6 days.

Film dominates Hindi market by crossing around Rs 430 crore net within just 4 days marking highest opening week performance. Ticket sales for spy thriller film also hit peak of 109K per hour on BookMyShow surpassing Pushpa 2 peak of 107.6K.

Top 10 All Time Indian Grossers Worldwide

Dangal – Rs 2,070 crore

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – Rs 1,810.60 crore

Pushpa 2: The Rule – Rs 1,742.10 crore

Dhurandhar – Rs 1,354.84 crore

RRR – Rs 1,230 crore

KGF Chapter 2 – Rs 1,215 crore

Jawan – Rs 1,160 crore

Pathaan – Rs 1,055 crore

Kalki 2898 AD – Rs 1,042.25 crore

Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Rs 1,006.50 crore running

The reaction of fans over exceptional run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Fan reactions flood social platforms with growing confidence in long run of film. Many users express excitement through viral comments like “Abki baar Rs 2000 crore bhi paar” and “Iss baar jhukega saala”.

Others call it unstoppable wave with lines like “Dhurandhar ka bawandar abki sabko khaane wala hai” while some say “This is unexeptional run so proud” which clearly shows that hype and anticipation for the Rs 2000 crore is completely skytrocketed.

The next milestone for Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Current pace suggests strong push toward Rs 2000 crore club joining films like Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Upcoming days remain crucial as film aims to climb higher in all time rankings.

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