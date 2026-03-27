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Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singhs spy thriller becomes 4th highest grosser, still fails to beat Shah Rukh Khans...

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller becomes 4th highest grosser, still fails to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s…

Dhurandhar: The Revenge maintains impressive performance globally, collecting significant revenue on Day 8. While it achieves a milestone as fourth highest-grossing Indian film, comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic record continue to draw attention.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken box office performance to another level, showing unstoppable momentum. The spy-action thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, has become phenomenon, attracting audiences worldwide and creating new milestones in Indian cinema. Fans are flocking to theatres to witness the high-octane action, gripping storyline and Ranveer’s powerful performance, making Dhurandhar 2 one of the biggest events of 2026, as the film has till now shattered 24 records.

Since its release on March 19 with paid previews on March 18, Dhurandhar 2 has delivered massive collections both domestically and internationally. The film earned over Rs 100 crore in each of its first three days domestically, finishing its opening weekend with Rs 750 crore worldwide. Despite a slight 16 percent dip on Wednesday, the film bounced back on Thursday with Rs 49.70 crore, pushing total domestic earnings to Rs 674.14 crore net (Rs 805.32 crore gross). By the eighth day, the domestic collection is expected to cross Rs 700 crore.

The massive hype of Dhurandhar 2 on global scale

Overseas performance has been equally strong. The film grossed $22 million (approximately Rs 1,816 crore) in its opening weekend and added $750K (around Rs 61.95 crore) on day eight in North America. The cumulative North America gross now stands at $18.17 million (Rs 1,500 crore), placing Dhurandhar 2 fourth in the highest-grossing Indian films in the region, just behind Kalki 2898 AD and Pathaan. The film is expected to surpass its predecessor, Dhurandhar’s total of $20.65 million (Rs 1,701 crore) before the end of the second weekend.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has performed impressively across multiple markets, holding strong despite weekday drops. Analysts point out that its appeal lies in Ranveer Singh’s intense portrayal of Hamza Ali Mazari and thrilling narrative of Jaskirat Singh Rangi rising to dismantle terror networks. In addition to Ranveer, the film stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt, contributing to its strong draw globally.

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The films surpassed by Dhurandhar: The Revenge

With Rs 1,067.24 crore worldwide gross, Dhurandhar 2 has overtaken the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (Rs 1,050 crore) and Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 1,042 crore), making it the fourth highest-grossing Indian film as it now becomes the only Indian film to attain the milestone of Rs 1000 crore for both parts in the franchise.

Which film was not surpassed by Dhurandhar: The Revenge till Day 8?

Despite Dhurandhar 2’s massive success, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi’s Jawan, helmed by Atlee with Rs 1,100 crore worldwide remains the benchmark that the spy thriller is yet to surpass. However, with his current standing Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller will surely touch this feat on Day 9 while locking his next target which is Kannada superstar Yash’s Pan-Indian blockbuster K.G.F Chapter 2 with Rs 1224 crore in its lifetime run.

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