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Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singhs spy thriller continues its rampage, only Rs 3 crore away to beat Shah Rukh Khans...

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller continues its rampage, only Rs 3 crore away to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s…

Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate worldwide box office charts with impressive collections. Fans celebrate Ranveer Singh’s gripping performance as the spy thriller edges near breaking major records, showing sustained audience interest.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to storm worldwide box offices as audiences keep flocking to theatres. Released just nine days ago, the spy action thriller starring Ranveer Singh has become one of the fastest Hindi films to cross Rs 1000 crore globally. Fans are thrilled with the film’s gripping story, high-octane action, and Ranveer’s charismatic performance. Box office analysts say the film is now on the verge of breaking more records and is set to join the top 3 highest-grossing Hindi films ever. Excitement around Dhurandhar 2 shows no signs of slowing down as weekend collections are expected to surge further.

Day 9 worldwide box office collection of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

As per the latest reports, Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 1159.76 crore worldwide in just nine days. Out of this, India contributed Rs 863.76 crore gross while overseas markets including North America, Australia, and Germany added Rs 296 crore. The film has already entered the 1000 crore club as the 10th Hindi film to achieve this feat globally. This places it ahead of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 in the Hindi belt and firmly establishes the franchise as a massive hit. Dhurandhar 2 now ranks as the fourth-highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide.

Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller VS Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster

The most exciting development is that Dhurandhar 2 is now only Rs 3 crore away from surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to officially enter the top 3 highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. With this milestone expected to be crossed imminently, the spy thriller will trail only behind Dhurandhar and Dangal. Analysts predict that collections over weekend could push Dhurandhar 2 even higher in the rankings, potentially setting a new benchmark for future Hindi releases.

About Dhurandhar Franchise

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 continues the story of Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi alias Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh. The film features returning cast members including Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Manav Gohil and Sanjay Dutt. Released in Hindi and South Indian languages, the film builds on its predecessor’s success while expanding its global audience. The franchise now has a combined worldwide gross of over Rs 2447 crore.

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