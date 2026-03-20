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Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singhs spy thriller breaks all records, surpasses RRR, Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2 with Rs...

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller breaks all records, surpasses RRR, Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2 with Rs…

Dhurandhar 2 created history on opening day after registering gigantic numbers which has now surpassed major blockbusters like RRR Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2, marking Ranveer Singh’s biggest release and biggest comeback for Bollywood.

The firestorm of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has officially hit screens globally. From first show, audiences flocked to watch Ranveer Singh in his high-octane avatar ever. Excitement and chaos filled theatres, leaving trade analysts astonished. Dhurandhar 2’s Day 1 performance has set unprecedented benchmarks for Hindi cinema and pan-India releases.

Paid previews create historic buzz for Ranveer Singh starrer

Before the Thursday release, the film held paid previews on Wednesday March 18, the largest in Indian cinema history. Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 43 crore net domestically and Rs 75 crore gross worldwide from previews alone. Total gross crossed Rs 100 crore even before official release, signalling a historic launch for Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar.

Domestic box office shatters all records

On Thursday, Dhurandhar 2 sustained momentum and expanded reach to tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Domestic net collection reached Rs 102 crore, largest single-day haul ever for Hindi film. Total domestic numbers after Day 1 stood at Rs 145 crore net and Rs 174 crore gross. Film surpassed previous Hindi record-holders like Jawan Rs 129 crore, Pathan Rs 104 crore and Animal Rs 101 crore.

The historic overseas response takes early giants down

Even without holiday advantage overseas, Dhurandhar 2 made huge impact. Day 1 overseas earnings reached nearly $7 million bringing global total over $9 million. Combined worldwide gross on opening day stood at Rs 240 crore, with Rs 165 crore earned on Thursday alone.

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Dhurandhar 2 Day 1 performance surpassed global collections of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Rs 223 crore, Prabhas’ Baahubali 2, Rs 214 crore and Kalki 2898 AD, Rs 174 crore with Yash’s Pan-Indian storm KGF Chapter 2, Rs 159 crore in just one hit. The espionage thriller has set new benchmarks for both Hindi and pan-India films, redefining box office standards.

More about Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 stars R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, forming a star-studded ensemble. The first Dhurandhar earned Rs 1360 crore worldwide and continues to play in theatres three months after release, establishing itself as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

In Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh reprises his role as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi with cover name of Hamza Ali Mazari. The story picks up where the first film left off, following Hamza as he navigates a deadly global conspiracy involving intelligence agencies, high-stakes espionage and powerful criminal networks.

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