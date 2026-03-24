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Dhurandhar 2s Rakesh Bedi slams trolls for labelling his shoulder kiss with Sara Arjun as creepy

Dhurandhar 2’s Rakesh Bedi slams trolls for labelling his shoulder kiss with Sara Arjun as ‘creepy’

Dhurandhar 2 actor, Rakesh Bedi breaks silence on the controversy around his viral video with Sara Arjun and calls the reaction “misunderstood”.

While Aditya Dhar is soaking in all the success of Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, veteran actor Rakesh Bedi is finally speaking up about a controversy that followed him after a video from the film’s trailer launch went viral in November 2025. The clip showed him greeting his co-star Sara Arjun with a kiss on her shoulder, and within hours, social media was divided. Some called the moment “creepy” and inappropriate, while others felt it was being taken out of context. Now, months later, the actor has shared his side of the story, and he is clearly not on the same page as the criticism.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge actor, Rakesh Bedi, on Sara Arjun

In a recent interview, the 71-year-old actor explained that his bond with Sara Arjun was always warm and respectful. According to him, their relationship on set was similar to that of a father and daughter. “There was a small incident. The girl who plays my daughter in Dhurandhar is Sara Arjun. While shooting, every time she came, I would hug her and kiss her on the forehead, like a daughter,” he said.

He also pointed out that Sara’s parents were present at the event, questioning why the moment was interpreted in a negative way. Rakesh Bedi didn’t hold back while reacting to the online backlash. He made it clear that the gesture was never meant to be uncomfortable and was simply his way of making a young co-star feel at ease.

“I would just say, ‘Come on, don’t worry, we’ll do a great scene together.’ But at the trailer launch, when I greeted her the same way, people started writing all kinds of things. I was like, ‘I’ve always treated her like this.’”

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He added, “Thankfully, some people also defended me. But honestly, people just need a reason to talk. Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna.”

Dhurandhar 2 success

Apart from the controversy, Bedi also spoke about the massive success of Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. While many actors see such success as a turning point, he has a different take. “This success is definitely a pleasant surprise. A hit like this doesn’t come often in anyone’s life, be it an actor, writer, or director. Many people don’t experience such success at all,” he said.

However, he quickly added that it hasn’t changed his life. “For me, it’s more of a coincidence that I’m part of it. But as far as my life changing is concerned, no, nothing like that. I haven’t lost my balance or perspective. I’ve seen success many times in my career. I consider it very normal—it’s part of the game.”

Rakesh Bedi credits Aditya Dhar for his role in Dhurandhar

Talking about his performance, the actor gave full credit to director Aditya Dhar for shaping his character. “I performed the role, but most of the credit goes to Aditya Dhar. He conceived and designed it. As an actor, you are given a canvas, you add your colours to it,” he shared.

In today’s social media-driven world, even a small moment can turn into a big debate. For Rakesh Bedi, what he saw as a simple, fatherly gesture became a topic of controversy overnight.

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