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Dhurandhar 3 happening? Did post-credit scene in Dhurandhar 2 hint at threequel- Know truth

Dhurandhar 3 happening? Did post-credit scene in Dhurandhar 2 hint at threequel- Know truth

Speculation around a third Dhurandhar film is gaining traction after viewers noticed subtle details in the film’s closing moments. While fans are connecting the dots, the bigger question remains, does it really confirm another chapter or is it just clever storytelling?

Buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to grow across social media platforms. Conversations now shifting toward possibility of third installment. Many viewers stayed back during post and end credits after a suggestion from director Aditya Dhar.

That small detail sparked curiosity among fans who began searching for hidden clues about future storyline. Soon after release several posts started circulating online claiming that final moments included big reveal connected to next film.

The possibility of Dhurandhar 3

Speculation gained momentum when viral image surfaced on Reddit. Image claimed to show message from the post-credit sequence that hinted at Dhurandhar 3, along with possible release date. According to the posts film could arrive on June 14, 2026. Some versions even mentioned different dates which added more confusion. Fans quickly began sharing screenshots while discussions intensified across platforms.

Check out viral speculation of Dhurandhar 3 here

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Viral claim around post credit scene of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Many users believed that image looked convincing. Text in viral post suggested title Dhurandhar The Final Chapter which gave impression that makers already planned trilogy. However closer look at multiple versions revealed inconsistencies. Different dates appearing in separate posts raised doubts about authenticity. Such patterns often signal edited or misleading content designed to attract attention rather than share facts.

The actual truth behind the speculations of threequel

Reality remains simple as no official announcement has been made regarding Dhurandhar 3. Production house, cast or director have not confirmed any release plan. Viral screenshots currently circulating hold no verified source. This means claims about June 14 or any other date should be treated with caution. Online buzz may feel exciting but verified updates still missing.

Why fans still expect sequel?

Ending of Dhurandhar 2 leaves room for continuation. Several plot threads remain open which naturally leads audience to expect follow up. Final stretch hints at larger narrative especially with shift in setting toward Punjab. Post-credit portion also includes satirical interaction between Pakistani General Shamshad Hassan and LTF second command Omar which feels like setup for future conflict. Despite this no green signal has been given yet.

More about Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Film features Ranveer Singh alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Strong performances combined with action driven narrative have contributed to massive attention and the box office response may play crucial role in deciding future of franchise which is expected to be way much bigger and record breaker this time.

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