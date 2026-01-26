Home

Dhurandhar actor Nadeem Khan arrested on rape charges; domestic worker alleges abuse over false promise of marriage

Actor Nadeem Khan has been arrested after a domestic worker accused him of repeatedly sexually assaulting her for nearly a decade on the false promise of marriage.

Actor Nadeem Khan, who was last seen in the film Dhurandhar, has been arrested by Mumbai Police following serious allegations made by a domestic worker. The woman has accused the actor of repeatedly raping her over nearly ten years on the alleged false promise of marriage.

According to police officials, the 41-year-old woman approached the Versova police station after Khan allegedly refused to marry her, prompting her to file a formal complaint.

Complaint filed after marriage promise allegedly broken

In her complaint, the woman stated that she began working at Nadeem Khan’s residence nearly a decade ago. Over time, she claimed, the two became close, and she entered into a physical relationship with him after he allegedly promised to marry her.

The complainant alleged that the relationship continued for several years, during which the actor repeatedly had physical relations with her. She further stated that she remained in the relationship, believing the promise of marriage would eventually be fulfilled.

However, when the actor allegedly refused to marry her, she decided to approach the police.

Case transferred to the Malwani police station

As per police procedure, the case was initially registered at the Versova police station. Since several of the alleged incidents took place at the actor’s residence in Malwani, and the complainant also resides within that jurisdiction, the case was later transferred to the Malwani police station.

A Malwani police officer confirmed the arrest, saying, “We have arrested the actor based on the woman’s statement and are verifying the allegations.”

Details of the allegations

According to a report by the English daily Mid-day, the complainant is a domestic worker who had earlier worked in the homes of several actors before coming into contact with Khan. She told police that she first met the actor in 2015 and that their relationship gradually developed.

In her statement, the woman alleged that Khan repeatedly engaged in physical relations with her at both her residence and his home in Versova, citing the promise of marriage as the basis of her consent.

The complainant further claimed that the relationship continued for nearly ten years.

Police investigation underway

Police officials said that since the alleged physical relationship first took place within the Malwani police jurisdiction, the Versova police transferred the case as a zero FIR to Malwani police.

Investigators have confirmed that a detailed probe into the allegations is currently ongoing, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

