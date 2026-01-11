Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik reveals behind-the-scenes truth of Donga’s explosive climax scene

Home

Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik reveals behind-the-scenes truth of Dongas explosive climax scene

Naveen Kaushik opens up about filming Donga’s explosive final act in Dhurandhar, sharing behind-the-scenes pictures, fun details, and why the scene struck an emotional chord with fans.

Naveen Kaushik has emerged as one of the most talked-about performers from Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar. Playing Donga, the fiercely loyal right-hand man of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna), Naveen won praise for bringing both grit and heart to the role. Ever since the film hit theatres on December 5, fans have been discussing Donga’s journey, especially his powerful presence in the climax.

Now, Naveen has given fans a peek behind the scenes by sharing pictures from the shoot of his big fight sequence — a moment that has quickly become a fan favourite.

What made Donga’s climax scene so special?

(Spoiler alert begins)

For viewers who haven’t watched the film yet, Donga meets a tragic end while trying to save Rehman Dakait. In the final stretch, he fights bravely against Jinn’s gang, throwing bombs and firing back with everything he has. Despite his courage, Donga is ultimately shot dead, marking one of the most emotional moments of the film.

The scene stood out not just for its action, but for the raw emotion Naveen brought to the screen — something audiences connected with instantly.

Did Donga really have a body double?

Taking to Instagram, Naveen shared a funny behind-the-scenes picture with his body double. Both were seen wearing identical costumes, staring straight into the camera. Along with the picture, the actor wrote,

“The sequence that defined Donga. Saara anger and rage ek moment mein nikalke screen pe aa gaya. And to set the record straight- saar mein goli nahi lagi thi, Hamza ne rear view mirror se maara. (*bahut kamina aadmi hai Hamza.) (I had to show all the anger and rage in one moment on screen. But yes my character did not get shot in the head, Hamza had fired from the rear view mirror).”

(Spoiler alert ends)

He further added,

“Aur Donga body double tha, unn stunts ke liye jahan mere pe bharosa nahi kar sakte thay kaam sahi se karne ka. @shaikhburhanuddinnaseeruddin Bhai aapko mera, Naveen ka, bahut bahut thank you. Aapne ne mere saath milke Donga ke action sequence ko superhit bana diya (And there was a body double used for these scenes as I could not be trusted for that job. Thank you to him for making the action sequence a superhit).”

How big has Dhurandhar become at the box office?

Dhurandhar has been on a dream run since release. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film struck a chord with audiences. Powered by strong word of mouth, the spy thriller crossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide within just 22 days of its release.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles, the film continues to draw crowds to theatres. With the second part already announced and scheduled for a March 2026 release, Dhurandhar shows no signs of slowing down — and Donga’s sacrifice remains one of its most unforgettable moments.

