Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi draws parallels between Akshaye Khanna and Shatrughan Sinha: ‘Villains earn more love when…’

Ever since Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar was released, people have not stopped talking about the film. But besides the impeccable storyline and its layered character, one actor who has managed to steal the spotlight despite playing the antagonist is undoubtedly Akshaye Khanna. His portrayal of the notorious Rehman Dakait has not only drawn praise from audiences but also earned glowing words from his co-star Rakesh Bedi, who recently opened up about working with Akshaye and what makes his villainous performance stand out.

In an interview, Rakesh Bedi described Akshaye as a “lovable villain” and even drew parallels with Shatrughan Sinha in his prime. Bedi also emphasised on how, Akshaye’s character gained an added edge because of a song that significantly elevates his screen presence.

Rakesh Bedi compares Akshaye Khanna with Shatrughan Sinha

Talking about the impact of Flipperachi’s FA9LA, Rakesh said, “His character has a flamboyance that is enhanced by the song. This is a lethal combination. When a villain becomes lovable, then he becomes more loved than the hero.” Explaining his comparison, he added, “For example, Shatrughan Sinha, at the peak of his career, was greeted with cheers and claps in theatres, despite playing villain in every film. He was a lovable villain, not a cruel one.”

Rakesh also shared insights into Akshaye Khanna’s personality off screen. Despite the flamboyance of his character, Akshaye was quite reserved on set. Recalling their time together, Rakesh said, “I am the type who speaks to everyone on set and cracks jokes with everyone. Akshaye, however, is different. He would sit in the corner quietly and read his books, or he would be looking at his phone.”

However, whenever the two actors interacted before a shot, the conversations were far from casual. Rakesh revealed, “But whenever we sat together before the shot, we had very intellectual conversations. He asked me a lot about my theatre. I also asked him questions. So we had some good conversations.”Rakesh further mentioned that he has not been able to get in touch with Akshaye since the film’s release,

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, while Rakesh Bedi plays Jameel Jamali, a senior politician. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Arjun Rampal. Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release in theatres on March 19, 2026.

