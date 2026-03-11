Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi REACTS to Yash’s Toxic postponement amid US-Israel-Iran conflict, 'Tension toh humare...'

Home

Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi REACTS to Yashs Toxic postponement amid US-Israel-Iran conflict, Tension toh humare...

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi commented on the delay of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups starring Yash, which was shifted from its earlier release schedule due to uncertainty linked to Middle East tensions.

Discussion around film releases has intensified as geopolitical tensions continue affecting entertainment industry. Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi recently shared his thoughts while speaking about upcoming film Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge, helmed by Aditya Dhar, which is preparing for theatrical release on March 19.

While several projects are reconsidering release strategy due to Middle East tensions team behind Dhurandhar has decided to move forward with scheduled launch. The actor expressed confidence that audience interest will remain strong despite global uncertainty surrounding film markets.

What did Rakesh Bedi say?

The conversation began after makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown‑Ups, starring Yash, decided to postpone film from March 19 to June 4. The film was originally expected to clash tightly with Dhurandhar sequel at the box office.

When asked about delay, Rakesh Bedi responded in humorous manner just like his cult character while acknowledging tension created by conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran. He said, “Tension toh humare liye bhi hai Middle East main par hum toh aa rahe hai.” His statement suggested that even though concerns exist makers of Dhurandhar are still confident about release plans.

About Dhurandhar franchise

Rakesh Bedi returns in Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge reprising role of clever politician Jameel Jamali based on Nabil Gabol. Character played key role in earlier film and audience response encouraged makers to bring story forward in sequel. Film serves as second and final installment in Dhurandhar franchise.

Earlier controversy around first film

Interestingly earlier installment titled Dhurandhar also faced complications during release phase. Film was originally scheduled for theatrical launch on December 5 2025 but encountered restrictions across Gulf region.

Authorities in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE reportedly raised concerns about film message which was perceived as anti-Pakistan. As result movie faced ban in those territories creating distribution challenges for producers.

Despite previous issues and current geopolitical tensions makers are determined to continue with March release for sequel. Team believes audience curiosity surrounding franchise will help film perform strongly.

More about Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge

The sequel Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues the story from the first film and brings together a strong ensemble cast featuring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon and Danish Pandor. The espionage thriller is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on March 19 2026 while special paid preview screenings are scheduled to begin on March 18.

