Dhurandhar actor Sara Arjun’s old video calling Vikram ‘appa’ goes viral, fans can’t stop gushing over her childhood charm – Watch

Actor Sara Arjun is once again in the spotlight after the OTT release of Dhurandhar. While many Hindi viewers discovered her through the spy-action drama, audiences in Tamil and Telugu cinema have known her since she was a child star. Soon after Dhurandhar began streaming, fans dug out a heartwarming old video of Sara from 2011 that is now going viral across social media.

In the clip, posted by Indiaglitz over a decade ago, a tiny Sara is seen explaining the story of her film Deiva Thirumagal. What caught everyone’s attention was the way she lovingly referred to her co-star Vikram as ‘appa’ (father). The film revolves around an intellectually challenged father, played by Vikram, who fights a legal battle to keep custody of his daughter, played by Sara.

In the video, she innocently explains how her character takes care of her ‘appa’ and even acts out scenes where she feels sad being away from him. She also calls co-star Anushka Shetty ‘didi’, making the video even more adorable to watch.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Fans cannot stop reacting to the viral clip

The video resurfaced on X and Instagram soon after Dhurandhar started trending online. Fans flooded the comment sections with love for the young Sara.

One user wrote, “#Dhurandhar baby Sara Arjun,” while another commented, “She’s so talented and beautiful.” Many were touched by how clearly she explained the film’s emotional story at such a young age. “Peak understanding at a young age,” one person wrote. Another added, “Maturity at such a young age, btw cuteheart.”

Several fans simply called the video “too cute to handle,” proving that Sara’s charm has remained the same over the years.

Sara Arjun’s journey from ads to films

Sara is the daughter of actor Raj Arjun and started facing the camera when she was just one-and-a-half years old. She featured in many commercials before making her acting debut in the Hindi film 404. However, it was the Tamil film Deiva Thirumagal that made her a household name.

Over the years, she appeared in films like Ek Thi Daayan, Jai Ho, Chithirayil Nilachoru and Saivam. She later played young Nandini in the Ponniyin Selvan films, further strengthening her presence in the industry.

After starring opposite Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Sara is now set to appear in the Telugu film Euphoria and will also be seen in Dhurandhar 2, continuing her journey from a loved child actor to a promising young star.