Dhurandhar actress Ayesha Khan says THIS on comparisons with Nora Fatehi and Tamannaah Bhatia: ‘Women doing such…’

Actress Ayesha Khan shares her thoughts on comparisons with fellow stars and reflects on carving her own space in the film industry.

Ayesha Khan, who recently grabbed attention for her dance performance in the movie Dhurandhar, has addressed social media comparisons with established stars like Nora Fatehi and Tamannaah Bhatia. Instead of feeling pressured by the comparisons, the actor emphasised admiration and learning, focusing on carving her own path in the film industry.

What did Ayesha Khan say?

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ayesha revealed how she perceives the comparisons. “I have seen people who compare me with others. I’ve seen some reels of me being compared to Nora Fatehi or Tamannaah Bhatia. I feel like I would never compare myself to them. I’m always in awe whenever I look at them. Such wonderful women doing such great things in life. I could never do what Nora is doing; she is incredible,” she said.

Ayesha also spoke about Nora’s stage presence, energy, and dedication, highlighting the inspiration she draws from the dancer’s intensity. She made it clear that comparisons neither motivate nor upset her. “If anyone thinks comparison makes me happy, it will never do that. I look at everyone with so much respect because I am new to the industry. I’m still in the learning phase, so much I am yet to learn. These are the people who have seen so much in their lives,” she added.

Ayesha Khan about Tamannaah Bhatia

Turning to Tamannaah Bhatia, Ayesha expressed admiration for her long and impactful career. “Tamannaah Bhatia has been working since forever. What makes you think that I would ever want to compare myself or my journey with hers? She is an incredible woman doing so much for herself.”

The rumors of rift

Ayesha also addressed speculation about tension with her Dhurandhar co-star Krystal D’Souza, dismissing any claims of conflict. She stated that they share a warm bond and remain in touch, focusing on teamwork over unnecessary drama.

How Tamannaah Bhatia’s name circulate around Dhurandhar?

The discussion around comparisons began when choreographer Vijay Ganguly revealed Tamannaah Bhatia was initially considered for the dance number Shararat. However, director Aditya Dhar chose Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza to ensure the sequence fit seamlessly into the espionage-thriller narrative.

