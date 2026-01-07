Home

Entertainment

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singhs film becomes highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time, earns Rs

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh’s film becomes highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time, earns Rs

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar sets another records, becomes the highest-grossing film in Hindi cinema. Read how much it earned.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh’s film becomes highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time, earns Rs

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, where films come and go every Friday, some taper off after a few weeks in theatres, but a few other gems continue to defy expectation and stay with the audience even after the credits roll. One such similar situation is the film, Dhurandhar. Even after completing more than a month on the big screen, the spy actioner is not just holding its ground but actively rewriting box-office records. With steady footfalls, minimal competition in Hindi cinema, and a string of milestones already crossed, the Ranveer Singh-led film is firmly positioned as one of the biggest theatrical successes in Indian cinema history.

Day 33 collections underline exceptional staying power

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, director Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar recorded an India net collection of Rs 4.75 crore on its 33rd day in cinemas, Tuesday, January 6. With this, the film’s total domestic earnings have reached Rs 781.75 crore.

What makes this achievement more striking is the comparison with RRR, which had earned only Rs 90 lakh on its 33rd day. Dhurandhar has now surpassed RRR’s India net total of Rs 782.2 crore to claim the fourth spot on the list of highest India net collections, trailing only KGF Chapter 2 at Rs 859.7 crore.

Worldwide numbers push the film closer to history

On the global front, Dhurandhar continues its remarkable run. The film’s worldwide gross after Monday stood at Rs 1247 crore-plus. Once it crosses the next milestone, it will officially become the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, behind Pushpa 2: The Rule, which earned Rs 1,742.1 crore worldwide.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Limited competition boosts box-office momentum

While Dhurandhar may see some competition following the release of Jana Nayagan and The Raja Saab on January 9, its Hindi market remains largely uncluttered. In Bollywood, the film is not expected to face any major clashes until the release of Border 2 on January 23, giving it ample time for its strong run.

Sequel plans already locked in

Adding to the buzz, the makers have already announced that Dhurandhar: Part 2 is in the pipeline. The sequel will feature an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, and is slated to hit screens on March 19, 2026.

About Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is a spy thriller that casts Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian intelligence officer who infiltrates Pakistan’s Lyari gangs while operating undercover.

The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles, with the concluding sequel slated for release on March 19, 2026.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.