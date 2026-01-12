Dhurandhar box office collection day 38: Ranveer Singh starrer shows whopping jump in its 6th week, beats Prabhas’ The Raja Saab

Home

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar records a massive jump in its sixth week at the box office on Day 38, surpassing Prabhas’ The Raja Saab. Full collection details inside.

More than a month after its theatrical release, Dhurandhar continues to surprise trade watchers. Just when it seemed the film might finally ease off, it delivered another strong performance at the box office. The Ranveer Singh starrer has shown that audience interest remains steady, even in its sixth week, proving that the film’s hold is far from over.

The strong hold of Dhurandhar

On Day 38, Dhurandhar recorded a sharp jump in collections during its sixth weekend. The film witnessed nearly a 70 percent rise compared to its weekday numbers. This late surge helped it outperform several newer releases and even beat the Hindi version of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab.

By the end of its fifth week, Dhurandhar had collected Rs 51 crore net domestically, pushing its India total close to Rs 800 crore. Over the sixth weekend, it added another Rs 15 crore. This took the domestic collection to Rs 805 crore net, translating to around Rs 967 crore gross in India.

Easy win for Dhurandhar over The Raja Saab

For five straight weeks, Dhurandhar held the top spot at the domestic box office, beating every competing release, including Avatar: Fire and Ash. In its sixth week, The Raja Saab briefly overtook it overall due to strong Telugu earnings. However, the Hindi dubbed version could not match Dhurandhar’s numbers.

On Sunday, Dhurandhar reclaimed the top position in the Hindi belt by earning Rs 6.15 crore, compared to Rs 4.65 crore net for The Raja Saab in Hindi. While The Raja Saab led overall with Rs 19.10 crore across languages, most of that came from its Telugu version.

The global numbers of Dhurandhar’s benchamrk

The film’s performance overseas has been equally strong. Despite not releasing in Middle Eastern markets, Dhurandhar has earned over USD 32 million internationally. With this, the worldwide total now stands at Rs 1256 crore gross. The film has officially become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time, trailing only Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2.

About Aditya Dhar’s masterpiece

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian operative who infiltrates terror networks in Karachi. The espionage thriller also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The makers have already confirmed that Part 2 will release in March 2026.

