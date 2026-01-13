Home

Entertainment

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 39: After witnessing massive jump, Ranveer Singh starrer shows big dip on Monday, crosses Rs 800 crore mark

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 39: After witnessing massive jump, Ranveer Singh starrer shows big dip on Monday, crosses Rs 800 crore mark

Dhurandhar’s Day 39 box office update shows a sharp Monday dip after a massive surge, yet the Ranveer Singh starrer successfully enters the Rs 800 crore club worldwide.

Aditya Dhar’s espionage action thriller Dhurandhar continues to show staying power at the box office even as it enters its sixth week in cinemas. Although the pace of daily collections has slowed the film is still attracting audiences especially over weekends. The latest box office trend points to a familiar pattern where weekday numbers dip after a strong surge.

Dhurandhar box office performance so far

As Dhurandhar progresses further into its theatrical run a slowdown was expected. Still the film has achieved a significant milestone by crossing Rs 800 crore at the Indian box office. This achievement places Dhurandhar among the biggest box office successes in recent times and highlights its wide audience appeal.

Dhurandhar day 39

On Day 39 which marked the sixth Monday Dhurandhar collected around Rs 1.28 crore in India. With this the total India net collection of Dhurandhar has reached Rs 806.93 crore. The film officially entered the Rs 800 crore club despite a visible drop from weekend figures.

The fifth week of Dhurandhar ended with earnings of Rs 51.25 crore. This was a decline of more than 50 percent compared to the previous week which is normal for a film that has been running for over a month. The cumulative 39 day India net collection now stands at Rs 806.93 crore.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Dhurandhar worldwide numbers

Globally Dhurandhar has performed strongly. As of Day 38 the worldwide collection stands at approximately Rs 1,256 crore. The India gross figure for Dhurandhar is estimated at around Rs 966.65 crore which further strengthens its blockbuster status.

Weekend advantage for Dhurandhar

During the sixth weekend Dhurandhar saw nearly a 70 percent rise compared to weekday collections. On Sunday it topped the Hindi box office with Rs 6.15 crore outperforming Prabhas’ The Raja Saab and reclaiming the top position in the Hindi market.

More about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza an Indian intelligence officer on a high risk mission. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The makers have confirmed Dhurandhar Part 2 will release on March 19, 2026.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.