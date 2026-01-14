Home

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 40: Ranveer Singh’s espionage thriller breaks another record as it surpasses Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2

Long after most films slow down in cinemas, Dhurandhar continues to draw audiences to theatres. The spy thriller has managed to stay steady even in its sixth week, something that is rare for big Hindi releases. While weekday numbers usually dip at this stage, the film has shown surprising hold and quiet growth, hinting that viewers are still invested in its story and scale.

Box office performance on Day 40

As per Sacnilk, on Day 40, Dhurandhar recorded a solid performance across theatres in India. The film earned an estimated Rs 2.5 crore on Tuesday, showing a slight rise from Monday which stood at around Rs 2.35 crore. Though the numbers are no longer in double digits, the consistency has worked in the film’s favour.

During its sixth weekend, the film saw better traction. Friday collections were close to Rs 3.5 crore, followed by Rs 5.75 crore on Saturday and nearly Rs 6.15 crore on Sunday. These figures helped the film close its sixth week with an estimated total of Rs 20.25 crore.

The highest Week 6 collection record

With these numbers, Dhurandhar has created a new milestone. The film has officially registered the highest sixth-week collection for a Hindi film. It has gone past the previous record held by Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2, helmed by Amar Kaushik, which had collected Rs 18.6 crore during its sixth week.

Total collections so far

Dhurandhar has now crossed Rs 810.5 crore nett in India, making it the highest-earning Hindi film till date. Its gross domestic collection is estimated at Rs 972.5 crore. Overseas markets have contributed around Rs 290 crore, taking the worldwide total to approximately Rs 1262.5 crore. These figures underline the film’s massive appeal both in India and abroad.

Why this achievement matters?

The Week 6 record highlights the film’s strong word of mouth and repeat audience value. At a time when most releases struggle to survive beyond a month, Dhurandhar’s sustained run shows the growing appeal of well-made espionage thrillers and strong performances. The success has also raised expectations for its sequel, making it one of the most talked-about franchises in recent times.

More about Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh in the role of Hamza, an Indian intelligence officer who goes undercover to dismantle terror networks in Karachi. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

