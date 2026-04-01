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Dhurandhar Directors cut dropping soon? Ranveer Singhs blockbuster may release a 7-hour 30-minute uncensored version - Heres what we know

Dhurandhar Director’s cut dropping soon? Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster may release a 7-hour 30-minute uncensored version – Here’s what we know

After smashing records, Dhurandhar heads for a massive 9-hour marathon screening in Hong Kong, while India awaits clarity on a rumoured director’s cut.

Just when you thought the Dhurandhar wave couldn’t get bigger, it has now gone global in a way no one expected. Imagine watching the entire story, from start to finish, in one go. Sounds intense, right? Well, that’s exactly what fans in Hong Kong are about to experience. Following the massive box office success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a special back-to-back screening of the franchise has been officially announced, and it’s grabbing attention worldwide.

Dhurandhar movie marathon announced in Hong Kong?

A Hong Kong multiplex has introduced something truly unique, a Dhurandhar Movie Marathon. This special event will combine both films into a single extended theatrical experience, running close to nine hours. The screenings are set to take place on April 12 at Premiere Elements, with three planned breaks in between. The idea is simple but exciting: let viewers experience the entire journey of Ranveer Singh’s characters, Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari, without interruption. For fans of the franchise, this is more than just a movie screening; it’s a full cinematic event.

Will India get a director’s cut, too?

While Hong Kong gears up for this marathon, social media in India is buzzing with another big claim. A viral post suggests that a special ‘director’s cut’ of Dhurandhar might be released in India very soon. According to the post, an extended version of nearly 7 hours and 30 minutes could hit premium formats like IMAX, HDR, and EPIQ. It also mentions that limited weekend screenings may follow a similar pattern to the Hong Kong model.

“A new certificate was issued by the CBFC team today. The new version will hit premium screens from April 5th in a limited showcase, 2 shows every week on weekends is the plan for Marathon, replicating the Hong Kong Model.”

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The claim even includes a screenshot of what appears to be a CBFC certificate, hinting at a runtime of around 450 minutes.

Finally a win for cinema and every cinephile in country! #Dhurandhar & #DhurandharTheRevenge is set to release an extended 7 hours 30 minute director’s cut uncensored exclusively on premium screens (DC, IMAX, HDR and EPIQ) A new certificate was issued by CBFC team today. The… pic.twitter.com/lNr4z0jG8x — Parth Chaturvedi (@_mrchaturvedi) March 31, 2026

Dhurandhar Movie Marathan in Honk Kong! Due to demand the distributors in Honk Kong are giving One-of-a-kind experience.. Dhurandhar + Dhurandhar The Revenge will be shown BACK-TO-BACK with 3 planned breaks for comfort, snacks & pure adrenaline recovery.… pic.twitter.com/2A6WS87NLT — mustafa (@thatboymusty) March 30, 2026

Official confirmation is still awaited

However, there’s a catch. As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the filmmakers or the CBFC.

Some users online are also questioning the timing of the viral post, pointing out that it surfaced around April Fool’s Day. This has led many to wonder, is this a real plan or just another internet prank?

Why fans are excited

If the extended version does happen, it could be a big moment for the franchise. Both Dhurandhar films had earlier sparked debate over cuts made before release in India, despite receiving an ‘A’ certificate. An uncensored, longer version would give audiences a chance to watch the story in its full form, something fans have been asking for. With a Rs 1400+ crore global run and now a global marathon screening, Dhurandhar is clearly not slowing down anytime soon.

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