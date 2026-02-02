Home

Entertainment

Dhurandhar fans spot shocking details linking Ranveer Singhs character to the death of...

Dhurandhar fans spot shocking details linking Ranveer Singh’s character to the death of…

A viral theory is fueling debate online as viewers revisit key scenes and hidden clues from Dhurandhar that suggest an unexpected twist involving its lead character.

Even months after its theatrical release, Dhurandhar continues to fuel discussion among viewers. The spy thriller has now found a fresh wave of attention after its OTT release, with fans rewatching scenes and spotting details that were earlier overlooked. The conversation grew louder once viewers began revisiting one particular scene that plays a crucial role in the story.

What is this theory?

The theory centers around a wedding shootout sequence set in Lyari, Pakistan. This is the first time Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari is seen in action after spending more than a year undercover. As the song Rambha Ho plays in the background, chaos erupts and Hamza attempts to protect Rehman Dakait’s elder son, Naeem Baloch, played by Hitul Pujara, from an assassination attempt.

The scene ends with Hamza realizing that the mission has failed and quickly adjusting his strategy. While the film never clearly shows who fired the fatal shot, viewers were led to believe that Hamza simply failed to save the target.+

The viral fan theory explained

A new fan theory suggests something far darker. According to several viewers, it was Hamza himself who killed Rehman Dakait’s elder son. One social media user wrote that they noticed this detail during their first watch itself. Others supported the idea after rewatching the scene and closely observing Hamza’s expressions and later actions.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Not everyone agrees. Some fans feel the theory goes too far with one user saying people may be reading too deeply into the scene. Still others strongly believe the theory fits Hamza’s moral ambiguity especially when considering his reaction later in the film after Rehman’s death.

Also read: Dhurandhar OTT release in Pakistan: Despite ban, Ranveer Singh’s film becomes No.1 in Pak

Why the theory refuses to die?

The renewed discussion also comes at a time when Dhurandhar is enjoying massive digital success. After its Netflix release eight weeks post theatrical run, the film quickly climbed to the top of streaming charts in Pakistan. Screenshots showing it trending at number one added to the buzz and encouraged even more viewers to revisit the story.

More about Dhurandhar

Despite facing censorship concerns in certain regions, audiences praised the film for its gripping storyline and powerful performances. Ranveer Singh received strong appreciation for his layered portrayal, supported by R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon and Naveen Kaushik, all of whom delivered stellar performances that added depth to the narrative.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh recently took to social media to tease fans with a special announcement related to Dhurandhar. He revealed that details about the film’s second part are set to be unveiled on February 3 at 12:12 PM, further fueling excitement and speculation among viewers.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.