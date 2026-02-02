Dhurandhar OTT release in Pakistan: Despite ban, Ranveer Singh’s film becomes No.1 in Pak

Home

Dhurandhar OTT release in Pakistan: Despite ban, Ranveer Singhs film becomes No.1 in Pak

Strong storytelling and word of mouth push Dhurandhar to the top of Netflix Pakistan charts soon after its digital debut.

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller Dhurandhar has found itself in the middle of an unexpected conversation online. The film’s arrival on Netflix has triggered fresh interest across borders, with viewers discussing its themes, performances, and political undertones. While the film’s theatrical journey was closely watched, its digital release has opened a new phase of audience engagement.

Dhurandhar secures the top spot on Netflix Pakistan

The film premiered digitally eight weeks after its theatrical release. Shortly after, screenshots circulated on social media showing Dhurandhar trending at number one in the films category on Netflix Pakistan. It ranked above several popular Bollywood titles, reflecting sustained viewer interest. Independent checks confirmed that the film has held the top position since the first weekend of its digital release.

The theatrical ban of Dhurandhar in the Middle East countries

The film had also skipped releases in the Middle East, yet it earned over $33 million overseas, which is approximately Rs 270 crore. Earlier, a distributor associated with the film claimed that the non-release in these regions resulted in losses of nearly $10 million, around Rs 80 crore. The Netflix response now suggests there was strong untapped demand.

The reaction of Pakistani fans

Audience reactions from Pakistan have been largely positive. Viewers took to social media to express their excitement, with comments such as “Repeat mode on” and “Absolute cinema” appearing frequently. One viewer wrote, “I’m Pakistani and I love Dhurandhar. Y’all gotta stop creating this narrative that we hate you guys and vice versa. It’s all love from my side.” Many others said they planned to watch the film again, praising its storytelling and scale.

More about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar follows a covert mission led by India’s Intelligence Bureau to dismantle a terror network operating in Pakistan. The film stands out for its intense action sequences and references to real-life events such as the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai attacks. These elements added depth and urgency to the narrative.

Despite facing censorship concerns in certain regions, audiences praised the film for its gripping storyline and performances. Ranveer Singh received strong appreciation, supported by R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon and Naveen Kaushik with stellar performances.

