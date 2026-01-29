Dhurandhar OTT Release: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller gets streaming date; Here’s when and where to watch

After rewriting box-office history during its theatrical run, Dhurandhar is now gearing up for its much-anticipated digital debut. The Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, remained one of the most discussed Hindi films of the year, drawing massive crowds and strong word-of-mouth during its cinema run. With its OTT release finally around the corner, the focus has now shifted to when and where audiences can catch the film online.

For viewers who missed watching Dhurandhar on the big screen, or those eager for a rewatch, the wait is almost over.

Dhurandhar’s OTT release: When and where to watch

According to updates reflected in Netflix’s catalogue, Dhurandhar is set to begin streaming on Netflix from January 30, 2026. The film is expected to premiere at 12 am IST, following Netflix’s usual midnight release format for major titles. While the streaming platform has not made a separate official announcement yet, the listing has effectively confirmed the release date and timing.

The film is also expected to be available in multiple regional Indian languages, making it accessible to a wider audience across the country.

A theatrical run that set new benchmarks

Released amid massive expectations, Dhurandhar delivered on its promise with its gripping narrative, large-scale action sequences, and Ranveer Singh’s intense screen presence. The film emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of recent times, cementing its place as a standout spy thriller in Hindi cinema.

Aditya Dhar’s direction, combined with a sharp storyline and grand visuals, helped the film maintain momentum well beyond its opening weekend.

Dhurandhar’s runtime details spark curiosity online

One aspect that has caught fans’ attention ahead of the OTT release is the digital version’s runtime. While Dhurandhar had a theatrical runtime of approximately 3 hours and 35 minutes, reports suggest that the OTT version runs slightly shorter, at around 3 hours and 25 minutes.

Earlier buzz had hinted at the possibility of an extended or uncut version being released online. However, the reduced runtime has led to fresh speculation about whether certain scenes were trimmed for pacing or edited to suit the digital format. As of now, there is no official clarification from the makers regarding these changes.

Despite the minor runtime difference, expectations remain high for the OTT premiere. With its mix of action, emotion, and patriotism, Dhurandhar is likely to find a strong second life on streaming, especially among viewers who prefer long-format storytelling at home.

As January 30 approaches, fans are counting down to relive the espionage drama, this time from their screens.