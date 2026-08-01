Dhurandhar producer reveals the thought behind casting Ranveer Singh as the film’s lead: ‘We wanted performers…’

Ranveer Singh’s role in Dhurandhar has attracted attention ever since the blockbuster project was announced. The film’s producer has now opened up about the creative vision behind selecting the actor and what made him the perfect choice for the character.

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Dhurandhar producer opens up on Ranveer Singh’s casting (PC: Twitter)

Ranveer Singh’s juggernaut Dhurandhar became one of the biggest talking points after its release, with the film receiving massive attention from audiences. While the actor’s intense performance as an Indian spy was widely discussed, the choice to cast him in the lead role also became a subject of interest. The makers recently opened up about the idea behind selecting Ranveer for the character and explained why his acting ability mattered more than his star image. The film’s journey was described as a challenging yet passionate process that required complete dedication from everyone involved.

Why was Ranveer Singh chosen for Dhurandhar?

Dhurandhar co-producer and Jio Studios CEO Jyoti Deshpande recently discussed the making of the film with Outlook Business and shared the reason behind casting Ranveer Singh. According to her, the team wanted actors who could fully connect with the characters rather than simply choose names based on popularity.

Talking about the scale and challenges of creating the film, Jyoti said, “Dhurandhar is a project that overran multiple times, and I indulged it every time. I reinvented it. You know, somehow one part became two parts, but we found a way… there was mad conviction. Everyone was involved. Aditya Dhar, to begin with. And Ranveer Singh, the actor, who went all in and did nothing else for the duration of the film. Every technician who was part of that film, whether it’s cinematography, sound design, editing, everyone was all in. We all knew we were making something that had so much purpose, so much heart, that had never been seen before, that had never been done before. And it was almost like, if we don’t do this, we’re not alive. I mean, we have to do this against all odds. So it defied everything. I had to keep finding a way to move forward and not stop.”

The producer explains Ranveer Singh’s casting choice

Jyoti further explained that adding expensive stars to an already high-budget project could have created financial challenges. She said the team wanted talent that could justify the demands of the story.

“There were no safe things we could do because it was already an expensive film to shoot. Now, if we added expensive actors as well, it was going to render the film unviable on day one. So we wanted performers rather than the so-called stars… I had worked with Ranveer on Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, when he wasn’t this big. So I had worked with him when he was starting out, and I still believe those are some of my favourite films of Ranveer Singh. I find him an absolutely outstanding actor who gives it all. He transforms into a character. I love that about him, the fact that he is not Ranveer Singh in that film. When he has to become Bajirao, he becomes Bajirao. When he has to become Khilji, he becomes Khilji. When he has to become the Gully Boy, he becomes the Gully Boy. So he transforms; he doesn’t play Ranveer Singh.”

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian agent sent to Lyari in Pakistan for a dangerous mission. He enters a Baloch gang and attempts to complete his assignment while becoming part of the local community.

The film featured Ranveer Singh along with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Naveen Kaushik, Saumya Tandon, Manav Gohil, Bimal Oberoi and other prominent actors. Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar achieved remarkable success and earned over Rs 1307 crore globally. The sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge also continued the franchise’s strong performance, further increasing expectations around the story’s next chapter.