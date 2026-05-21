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Dhurandhar Raw And Undekha Uncut OTT release date: When and where to watch the uncut version of Ranveer Singhs mega blockbuster film

Dhurandhar Raw And Undekha Uncut OTT release date: When and where to watch the uncut version of Ranveer Singh’s mega blockbuster film

Excitement around Dhurandhar continues to grow as viewers prepare for a new streaming version that promises extra footage and a more intense cinematic experience beyond the theatrical release.

Dhurandhar uncut version OTT release (PC: Twitter)

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar franchise continues to dominate conversations among action film lovers and now fans are getting ready for another exciting release. After the massive success of Dhurandhar Part 1 and Dhurandhar: The Revenge the makers are now bringing an extended uncut version for OTT viewers. Social media recently exploded with reactions after a new announcement around Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha left many people confused about the franchise’s streaming plans. While several fans believed the sequel was arriving early, the actual update turned out to be something different and equally exciting.

What is Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha?

Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha is the extended uncut version of the first Dhurandhar film starring Ranveer Singh. The film originally released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller impressed audiences with its large-scale action sequences, emotional storytelling and intense performances.

The newly announced version promises extra scenes, uncensored moments and deeper storytelling that was not included in the theatrical release. Fans who wanted a more detailed version of the film are now eagerly waiting for the OTT drop.

When and where will Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha release?

The makers have confirmed that Dhurandhar Raw And Undekha will release on May 22. The uncut version will stream on Netflix and JioHotstar. It will be available in Hindi Tamil and Telugu languages making the release accessible for audiences across India.

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Netflix India announced the release with the caption “Aandhi aa rahi hai. Aur iss baar extra ghatak. Watch Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha out 22 May in Hindi Tamil and Telugu on Netflix.” Soon after the post went viral many fans assumed that Dhurandhar: The Revenge Raw And Undekha had received an early India release. However viewers later clarified online that the announcement was actually about the uncensored version of Part 1.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 raw and uncut on OTT: List of extra scenes you’ll get to see

See Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha OTT announcement post here

Aandhi aa rahi hai. Aur iss baar, extra ghatak pic.twitter.com/ccbYFBXV4t — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 20, 2026

A kasainuma version specially for you all Watch Dhurandhar, Raw & Undekha, Streaming from May 22nd, only on JioHotstar. Watch Dhurandhar The Revenge, Raw & Undekha. Grand Digital Premiere on June 4th at 7 PM, starts streaming from June 5th only on JioHotstar.… pic.twitter.com/w5rGqAimH0 — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) May 20, 2026

Why were fans confused after the announcement?

The confusion started because Dhurandhar 2 Raw And Undekha was already announced for streaming release in June. Many social media users mistakenly thought the sequel’s OTT premiere had been advanced.

One user commented “People in India don’t get too excited this is uncensored version of part 1.” Another fan reacted saying “Finally the uncensored and uncut version hopefully.” One more comment that gained attention online read “Finally we can hear gali from Akshaye Khanna.”

Also read: Gaurav Gera reveals the truth behind Ranveer Singh getting three vanity vans in Dhurandhar

How successful was Dhurandhar at the box office?

Dhurandhar turned into a massive blockbuster after its theatrical release. According to reports the film earned Rs 840.20 crore in India while its worldwide collection touched Rs 1365.35 crore globally. The movie featured Ranveer Singh as undercover operative Hamza Ali Mazari also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The ensemble cast included Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon and Naveen Kaushik.

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