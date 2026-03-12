Home

Dhurandhar re-release worldwide: Is this Aditya Dhar’s strategy to control the box office ahead of Dhurandhar 2?

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar re-release comes just days before the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge to offer audiences an opportunity to watch both chapters back-to-back. Is it a plan to take over the box office window? Read here!

Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar has been re-released worldwide starting today, raising the question of whether this move is a strategy to influence the box office ahead of Dhurandhar 2. The first part of Dhurandhar was a huge success, and now the makers have re-released it on a large scale to keep the audience engaged and build excitement for the next instalment. Around 500 screens worldwide showcase the film, 250 across India starting March 12, and 250 overseas from March 13.

Fans of Dhurandhar are sharing pictures and videos of the re-release on social media, and they are excitedly revisiting the film’s scenes and songs. Now, all eyes are on Dhurandhar 2, and it will be interesting to see whether the re-release actually gives a boost at the box office.

Is the re- release of Dhurandhar part of Aditya Dhar’s box office strategy?

Dhurandhar 2, the revenge, is releasing on March 19. The re-release comes just days before the launch of the sequel to offer audiences an opportunity to watch both chapters back-to-back.

Movie buffs can watch the first chapter for just Rs 100, and it will continue to run in theatres even after Dhurandhar: The Revenge releases. Rather than being a clash, it’s more like a two-film experience from the same franchise, a win-win situation for the production house. Many people have already booked tickets for Dhurandhar Part 1, much like revising the syllabus before an exam.

Experts say Aditya Dhar‘s purpose behind the re-release may not be just to boost the film’s earnings but also to strengthen the opening of the next part. This strategy has been used in Bollywood before, especially when the second instalment of a franchise is about to be released.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Baahubali: The Beginning and Avatar are a few films that have been re-released before the release of their sequels.

Dhurandhar box office collection

Dhurandhar has achieved worldwide collections of Rs 1,305.35 crore worldwide. From India, the movie earned Rs 1,005.85 cross gross and from overseas, the thriller minted Rs 299.50 crosss gross. Talking about the net collections in India, the Akshaye Khanna-Ranveer Singh’s film collected Rs 838.50 crore across 214,816 shows.

