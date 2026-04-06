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Dhurandhar se sabki jali toh hai: Zakir Khan takes dig at Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan with THIS remark - Watch video

‘Dhurandhar se sabki jali toh hai’: Zakir Khan takes dig at Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan with THIS remark – Watch video

A viral video featuring Zakir Khan has caught everyone’s attention as his remark leaves fans decoding its meaning and linking it to Bollywood’s biggest names.

Popular stand-up comic Zakir Khan grabbed attention during a live event with a sharp and witty remark that quickly went viral. His words sounded humorous on the surface, yet carried a deeper meaning that many viewers picked up instantly. Without naming anyone directly, his statement hinted at something bigger within film industry. Social media users started connecting dots and decoding references which led to wide discussion online. Clip spread rapidly as fans tried to understand whether this was just comedy or a subtle take on ongoing conversations around blockbuster success.

What exactly did Zakir Khan say on stage?

During the hosting moment, Zakir Khan spoke about the success of Ranveer Singh‘s espionage thriller Dhurandhar and reactions from the film industry. He said, “Kitne hie congratulatory post aap dalde, kitne hie story dalde, kitne hie public interview mein aap kehde meri favourite film. Par sach toh yeh hai doston ke Dhurandhar se sabki jali toh hai. Bomb film mein fute Lyari mein, par dhua uda hai Bandra se Juhu mein.”

This line stood out as it indirectly pointed towards specific locations rather than individuals. His tone remained playful yet the message created curiosity among viewers who began linking these places to well-known personalities.

The Bandra and Juhu references of Zakir Khan

The mention of Bandra and Juhu became a major talking point. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are known to reside in Bandra, while Amitabh Bachchan lives in Juhu. Though no names were taken, the audience quickly connected the reference and interpreted it as a light dig at Bollywood’s biggest stars. This indirect style added to viral appeal of the video.

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How did people react to the viral moment?

Video gained traction within hours with fans sharing mixed reactions. Some praised Zakir Khan for his bold humor while others felt it was simply a joke taken too seriously. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also reacted and supported statement, saying it reflected truth about industry reactions. Debate continued across platforms with users discussing whether success of Dhurandhar triggered hidden competition.

Check out viral video of Zakir Khan from award show here

More about Dhurandhar franchise

Dhurandhar and its sequel turned into massive box office hits. While first film crossed around Rs 840 crore in India and achieved over Rs 1365 crore worldwide, sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge headlined by Aditya Dhar, went even bigger. In just 18 days, it crossed Rs 1000 crore net in India and touched around Rs 1605 crore globally.

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