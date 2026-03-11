Home

Dhurandhar singer Madhubanti Bagchi makes SHOCKING revelation on her cameo in viral track ‘Shararat’ ‘I am just…’

Madhubanti Bagchi has addressed the buzz around her unexpected cameo in the viral song Shararat from Dhurandhar. The singer recently spoke about how moment happened and why appearing in the track felt unusual for her.

The most sensational track, Shararat track from Dhurandhar, helmed by Aditya Dhar continues trending across social media after release. Song features actors Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza performing lively dance during grand celebration. Vocals belong to Madhubanti Bagchi together with Jasmine Sandlas. The music video quickly gained massive reach online with millions of views while fans praised catchy tune and festive vibe.

Madhubanti Bagchi opens up about hesitation

Despite the popularity of Shararat track singer Madhubanti Bagchi revealed she felt unsure about appearing on screen. During recent conversation, Madhubanti explained hesitation about her appearance. She said, “I was hesitant. I am just extremely hesitant about everything other than going to the studio or staying at home.” Every other thing I will hesitant and ask, ‘Why?’ I asked Aditya Dhar, ‘Why? You have so many people in that sequence, the actors, dancers, and everyone.”

Madhubanti further said, “He was so convinced about what he wants to do so there is not much that you can protest about. He said I want this and I said okay!” She also revealed one condition before agreeing to cameo appearance, “My only condition was that, ‘Do not make me dance!’ Because I don’t want people to see that!”

About the sensational song Shararat

Shararat appears during lavish wedding celebration scene in Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh. Song shows Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza playing professional wedding dancers entertaining guests at upscale Karachi celebration.

Meanwhile Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas appear as singers performing track live within event which adds authenticity to scene. Song gained huge traction across platforms with music video crossing nearly 343 million views online.

Check out sensational track from Dhurandhar here

About Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge

Dhurandhar 2, which is continuation of its first part features ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun along with Danish Pandor. Film generated strong buzz after trailer launch while advance booking numbers reflected growing excitement among audiences. Within first day around 87,000 tickets sold on BookMyShow while figures climbed close to two lakh tickets soon after.

The film is also showing tremendous response in overseas market as well which signifies that Ranveer Singh’s espionage thriller is all set to ignite massive fire on box office from March 19, with paid preview on March 18, 2026.

