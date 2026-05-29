Dhurandhar team drops production designer Saini S Johray’s credit amid sexual harassment case

Dhurandhar has sparked industry discussion after reports emerged that the production team removed a crew member’s credit following serious allegations and internal committee findings, raising questions within the film circles.

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Dhurandhar drops Saini S Johray’s credit amid sexual harassment case. (PC: Twitter)

Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, have remained in focus even after their strong theatrical run. The franchise is now also being discussed for its digital release strategy along with ongoing controversy linked to production designer Saini S Johray, whose credit changes across versions of the film have drawn industry attention. While the films continue to be celebrated for their box office success, the credit revisions and OTT rollout have added another layer to the discussion around the project.

How did Dhurandhar perform at the box office?

Both Dhurandhar and its sequel were widely reported as blockbuster successes that performed strongly in India and overseas markets. The franchise built momentum through large-scale action sequences and a wide audience base, with Ranveer Singh’s performance and Aditya Dhar’s direction receiving attention. The sequel further expanded the franchise’s reach and helped it establish a strong global presence during its theatrical run.

What is the controversy around Saini S Johray’s credit?

Alongside its success, Dhurandhar has also been in the news due to developments involving production designer Saini S Johray. Reports state that he was found guilty by an internal POSH committee after a six-month inquiry conducted by B62 Studios following a complaint filed in October last year.

Sources also confirm that his credit was removed from Dhurandhar 2 after the internal findings. While his name still appeared in the original theatrical version and early OTT release, it was reportedly removed from the updated “Raw & Undekha” version that later streamed on platforms.

The situation escalated further after a sexual harassment FIR was registered in Chandigarh following a complaint filed at Sector-17 police station on April 20. The case is now under police investigation under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to assault, harassment and confinement.

What is the Raw & Undekha OTT version?

After its theatrical success, Dhurandhar was released in an extended digital format titled “Raw & Undekha”. This version includes uncensored content, additional action sequences and extended scenes not shown in theatres. International audiences can stream this version on Netflix while viewers in India can access it on JioHotstar. The sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge is also scheduled for OTT release on June 4, 2026 on JioHotstar, further expanding the franchise’s digital presence.

Why is the franchise still trending?

The combination of box office success, OTT expansion and ongoing controversy has kept Dhurandhar in public discussion. The shift in credits across versions along with legal developments involving a key crew member has added attention beyond the films’ cinematic achievements.