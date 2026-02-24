Dhurandhar team skips Anupama Chopra’s THR Awards amid review row; Fans say, ‘Self respect first’

Home

Dhurandhar team skips Anupama Chopras THR Awards amid review row; Fans say, Self respect first

The cast and makers of Dhurandhar were absent at the THR India Awards event, sparking conversations online. Social media users linked the move to the recent review debate surrounding the film.

The team of Aditya Dhar‘s mega blockbuster Dhurandhar chose not to attend the recent awards event hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India, and the internet has plenty to say about it. The absence quickly caught attention, especially because the film had been honoured at the ceremony. Social media users linked the no-show to the earlier review controversy surrounding the film, with many calling it a silent but strong statement.

What happened at the Awards night?

During the event, host Neha Dhupia announced a special honour for Dhurandhar, describing it as a blockbuster that earned over Rs 1200 crore globally and completed 76 days in theatres. However, she also mentioned that no one from the film’s cast or crew was present to receive the award. In a lighthearted tone, she joked that the team might be busy working on Dhurandhar 2 or handling their tax returns after the massive box office success.

The reaction of fans on social media

A video of the moment soon went viral. Instead of disappointment, many fans reacted with support for the film’s team. Several users praised the decision to skip the event, calling it “self-respect at its peak.” One user wrote that sometimes silence is the strongest reply, while another said the team had shown critics the mirror.

Check out the video from the award show

HUGE! No one from the team of Dhurandhar attended the The Hollywood Reporter India Awards to receive the film’s honour. — This followed the negative review given by Anupama Chopra, who later termed the film “Anti-Pakistan”. pic.twitter.com/z9QAY2ZS0h — Megh Updates ™ (@MeghUpdates) February 24, 2026

Check out the reaction of fans

What sparked the review row?

The controversy dates back to December last year when film critic Anupama Chopra gave Dhurandhar a negative review. She criticised the film for what she described as “shrill nationalism” and “excessive testosterone.” The review triggered intense backlash online. Due to the growing outrage, the review was later pulled down.

Actor Paresh Rawal reacted strongly and mocked Chopra by calling her “Miss Irrelevant.” The situation became more uncomfortable during a Directors’ Roundtable hosted by Chopra herself, when filmmaker Mohit Suri openly praised Dhurandhar as aggressive and great.

Also read: Anupama Chopra faces another trolling session from netizens after Mohit Suri REACTS to Dhurandhar, fans say, ‘On the face…’

About Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The blockbuster espionage duology revolves around Indian intelligence agent Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh. In Dhurandhar, Hamza infiltrates Karachi’s dangerous underworld and dismantles a terror network led by Rehman Dakait portrayed by Akshaye Khanna along with Major Iqbal played by Arjun Rampal.

The story continues in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, where Hamza sets out on a high-stakes mission to track down the mysterious mastermind known as “Bade Sahab.” The sequel sees the return of key cast members including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor in pivotal roles. The much-awaited sequel is all set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026.

