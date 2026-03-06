Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s espionage thriller set for bumper opening, sells tickets worth...

Home

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Day 1: Ranveer Singhs espionage thriller set for bumper opening, sells tickets worth...

Advance bookings for Dhurandhar: The Revenge indicate a strong debut as Ranveer Singh’s latest espionage thriller sells thousands of tickets in the USA, signaling high audience anticipation for biggest event of 2026.

Fans of Ranveer Singh are in for massive treat as his highly awaited film Dhurandhar 2, also known as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is showing strong advance booking numbers in the USA. Excitement around the sequel is palpable, with audiences eager to catch the spy thriller on the big screen.

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar of URI fame, is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with festivals like Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, making it a perfect time for fans to enjoy a high-octane cinematic experience.

How are advance box office numbers looking for Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

On its first day of advance booking in the USA, Dhurandhar 2 sold 14,399 tickets across 472 locations and 744 shows. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Day 1 advance booking collection has already crossed USD 330,000. This early performance hints at a strong opening weekend for the film, as audiences show immense enthusiasm for the Ranveer Singh-starrer.

The most anticipated trailer

Ranveer Singh himself took to Instagram to announce the official trailer release date. The trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to drop on March 7, 2026, at 11:01 AM.

Ranveer wrote, “Brace yourself Trailer out tomorrow 7th March at 11:01 AM #DhurandharTheRevenge Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam.” The announcement has already created a buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting their first look at the high-octane espionage action.

Check out trailer announcement post here

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar: The Revenge brings together an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon and Danish Pandor.

The original Dhurandhar, helmed by Aditya Dhar was a massive hit, grossing Rs 1,354.84 crore worldwide and breaking domestic box office records by becoming the first Hindi film to enter the Rs 800 crore net club in India. With such a strong legacy, expectations for the sequel are sky-high.

More about Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Initially, Dhurandhar 2 was set to clash with Yash’s Kannada film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, but Toxic was postponed to June 4, 2026. The sequel now faces competition from Pawan Kalwan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, also releasing on March 19, 2026. Despite this, early numbers suggest Dhurandhar 2 is set for exceptional theatrical start.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. Fans are marking their calendars for March 19, 2026, and the early advance booking numbers suggest a record-breaking opening weekend may be on the horizon.

