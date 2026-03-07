Dhurandhar: The Revenge makers plan early paid previews on March 18; advance bookings expected after trailer release

The anticipation surrounding Dhurandhar: The Revenge has reached a fever pitch as fans eagerly wait for the trailer of the much-awaited sequel. Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, the action drama is already one of the most talked-about upcoming Bollywood releases of 2026. Adding to the excitement, the film’s trailer is already out, and fans across social media have gone gaga over it. The buzz surrounding the project has been steadily growing ever since the makers confirmed the sequel following the massive success of the first film.

With expectations running high, new reports suggest that audiences may have even more reasons to celebrate this weekend, as the makers are reportedly preparing to open advance ticket bookings soon after the trailer launch.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer is out

While sharing the trailer, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Told you it was personal | Trailer Out Now. Book Now for Paid Previews on 18th March only. #DhurandharTheRevenge releases worldwide on 19 March, on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid. Hindi | Telugu | Tamil | Kannada | Malayalam.”

Advance bookings and paid preview shows are expected

As the excitement grows, a report by Bollywood Hungama suggests that the makers are planning an aggressive release strategy for the film. While the official theatrical release is scheduled for March 19, the report claims that special paid preview shows could begin a day earlier on March 18 from 5 pm onwards.

If implemented, this move could give fans an opportunity to watch the film before its official release day and potentially help build strong early momentum at the box office.

The report also mentioned that advance ticket bookings in India are expected to open shortly after the trailer launch. Interestingly, the film is already witnessing strong demand overseas, particularly in markets like the United States and Australia, where advance ticket sales have reportedly begun generating impressive numbers.

Trade observers believe that if the momentum continues, Dhurandhar: The Revenge could register a massive opening weekend.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel continues the story that began with the first Dhurandhar film. Ranveer Singh reprises his role as the undercover spy Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The sequel also brings back several key characters from the original film. Sanjay Dutt returns as SP Chaudhary Aslam, while Arjun Rampal reprises his role as Major Iqbal. R. Madhavan will once again appear as Ajay Sanyal, alongside Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Although the makers have kept the storyline tightly under wraps, the film is expected to follow Mazari as he continues his high-risk undercover mission.

A wider release than the first film

The original Dhurandhar, which released on December 5, went on to achieve phenomenal success at the box office, eventually becoming the highest-earning Hindi film. The film was released only in Hindi at the time. However, the sequel is set to expand its reach significantly. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release not only in Hindi but also in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, allowing it to tap into a much larger audience base across the country.

With massive expectations, a star-studded cast and a wider multilingual release strategy, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.