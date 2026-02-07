Home

Entertainment

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film locks HUGE pre-release deal, sells non-theatrical rights for Rs…

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film locks HUGE pre-release deal, sells non-theatrical rights for Rs…

Dhurandhar 2 locks a huge deal, earning a place among the top non-theatrical acquisitions of all time in Hindi cinema. Read on to find out how much the film sold its non-theatrical rights for.

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film locks HUGE pre-release deal, sells non-theatrical rights for Rs…

In the highly competitive world of cinema, where the success of a film is often measured by its box office success, there are some films whose fate is often determined even before their release. One such similar situation happened with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Emerging as a major hit and breaking many records, Dhurandhar created a storm at the box office. Now, with its part 2 coming, expectations were naturally soaring high. Big-ticket action franchises, backed by star power and strong storytelling, locked a huge deal even before their release, which was beyond their theatrical collections.

As per reports, the sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has locked in a colossal Rs 245 crore from its non-theatrical rights alone, making it one of the biggest such deals Hindi cinema has seen in recent years.

Digital, Satellite and Music Rights Breakdown

Sources close to the development reveal that Jio Hotstar has acquired the film’s digital streaming rights for a whopping Rs 150 crore, while the satellite rights across all languages have been sold to Star Network for Rs 50 crore. Completing the trifecta, T-Series has picked up the music rights for Rs 45 crore, pushing the total non-theatrical valuation to an all-time high.

This massive deal not only speaks about the film’s scale, but it also reflects the strong faith distributors and platforms have in the Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar collaboration.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Highest Non-Theatrical Deal in Recent Years

What’s interesting is that this deal came at time when satellite revenues have been steadily shrinking. With this deal, Dhurandhar 2 stands out as the highest non-theatrical deal of the period and earns a place among the top non-theatrical acquisitions of all time in Hindi cinema.

How Dhurandhar 2 Compares To The First Film

Speaking on part 1, Dhurandhar had already commanded an impressive non-theatrical deal of around Rs 140 crore. With the sequel clocking nearly Rs 245 crore, the franchise has almost doubled its non-theatrical value, showcasing the craze people have for this franchise.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.