Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser- Ranveer Singh aka Hamza controls Lyari and gives it back with a bang for Hindustan | Watch

Dhurandhar 2, The Revenge teaser is here and we can only say you'll get goosebumps after watching Hamza controling Lahore and taking India's 'badla', because why not! Watch here.

The first teaser of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is out, and fans can’t keep calm. Actor Ranveer Singh, who plays Hamza, is seen going into full revenge mode as he sets out to “clean” Lyari in Lahore, Pakistan. He steps into the role and power position once held by Rehman Dakait Baloch. After Rehman Baloch is killed in a shootout involving Hamza and SP Chaudhary Aslam, Hamza seizes control and begins his ruthless quest for revenge.

Hamza is actually a RAW agent whose real name is Jaskirat Singh Rangi. He is a death-row inmate turned covert operative, recruited by IB officer Ajay Sanyal and trained by the military for the secret Dhurandhar mission. In the first part of the film, Hamza completes the first phase of the plan with the help of his allies, including SP Chaudhary Aslam and local politician Jameel Jamali.

Decoding Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge teaser:

In the teaser, flashback sequences show Ranveer Singh’s character during his time as Jaskirat Singh. This reveal highlights that the entire gang-war arc in Karachi’s underworld was part of a larger covert operation called Operation Dhurandhar. He eventually takes control of Lyari and, as a powerful gang boss, even travels to Afghanistan to procure weapons.

Packed with intense fight scenes, the teaser ends with a powerful dialogue: “Yeh naya Hindustan hai. Yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi” (This is new India, will enter your home and kill you). The dialogue at the end of the teaser carries a strong motive to send chills down the spine and kill the enemies.

Watch the first teaser of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2:

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’s star cast will be:

Dhurandhar was released theatrically on 5 December 2025. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie also features:

Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari / Jaskirat Singh Rang Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamali Saumya Tandon as Ulfat Jahan

