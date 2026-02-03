Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser: Ranveer Singh’s fans are upset with clip, says ‘Choona laga diya…’ – Check reactions

The much-awaited teaser of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is finally out, and within hours, it has set social media buzzing. Ranveer Singh, who plays Hamza, is seen stepping into a fierce revenge mode as he sets out to clean Lyari in Lahore, Pakistan. As the 1:12 minute teaser starts, the visuals promise intensity, mood board is dark, and the scale looks bigger than before. But while several fans are thrilled to see Ranveer (Hamza) back in action, a section of viewers feels the teaser did not offer anything new. In fact, some believe it reminded them of repetition.

Here’s how fans reacted to Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser

As soon as Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser dropped, the comment sections filled up with mixed opinions. Some fans jokingly complained that the makers revealed something they had already seen before. One of the users wrote, “Oye choona laga diya choona, ye to movie ke last wala hi teaser dikha diya. (You’ve fooled us, this teaser is just the last scene of the movie).” Another social media user commented, “Yaar yeh toh movie ki end waali mid credit utha ke dikha di in hone (Man, they’ve just picked up the mid-credit scene from the end of the movie and shown it here).” The third one added, “Are bhai vahi dikha diya jo part 1 ke last me dikha diya tha…(Bro, they’ve shown exactly what was already there at the end of Part 1.)” These reactions clearly show that a part of the audience expected a fresher glimpse instead of something that felt familiar.

The teaser took no time to cross one million views after its release. Here’s the video below.

Teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

However, not everyone is disappointed with Aditya Dhar’s creation. A large section of fans is also praising the teaser and calling it a powerful launch of part 2. One fan commented, “This isn’t just a movie, it’s a movement… 2000 crore loading Dhurandhar 2.” ” Another wrote, “Aditya Dhar ka 6 saal tak Gayab hona worth it tha (Aditya Dhar being away for six years was totally worth it.) “

Some of the viewers even appreciated that the Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser did not reveal much of the storyline. As one user shared, “It’s good that they didn’t reveal anything in the teaser, so that we can enjoy the movie with all the suspense and anticipation in theatres.”

Whether fans are joking, praising, or expressing disappointment, one thing is clear: Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already a hot topic online. The teaser has managed to grab attention, spark debates, and increase curiosity about what the sequel has in store.

If this is the reaction to just a teaser, the trailer and the film’s release are likely to create an even bigger wave across the internet.