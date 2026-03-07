Home

Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer reactions: Internet on fire as Ranveer Singh’s fierce avatar impresses fans, BUT… – Check tweets

The much-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has finally dropped, and Ranveer Singh’s intense avatar as the ruthless king of Lyari is already sending fans into a frenzy online.

After weeks of speculation and growing anticipation, the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has finally been unveiled, and it is already creating massive buzz across social media. Headlined by Ranveer Singh in what appears to be one of his most intense roles yet, the trailer offers a glimpse into a gritty world of power, revenge and domination.

In the nearly three-minute preview, Ranveer Singh appears in a fierce new avatar as the undisputed king of Lyari. From explosive action sequences to dramatic confrontations and powerful dialogues, the trailer hints at a high-stakes revenge saga set against a raw and violent backdrop.

Fans quickly took to social media platforms moments after the trailer dropped, praising the film’s scale, background score and Ranveer’s commanding screen presence. Many viewers pointed out that the actor seems to be returning to a powerful, massy role that showcases both intensity and charisma.

Watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer here:

While sharing the trailer, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Told you it was personal | Trailer Out Now. Book Now for Paid Previews on 18th March only. #DhurandharTheRevenge releases worldwide on 19 March, on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid. Hindi | Telugu | Tamil | Kannada | Malayalam.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Taran Adarsh calls the trailer “Outstanding”

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh was among the first to react to the trailer and shared an enthusiastic response on social media. “O-U-T-S-T-A-N-D-I-N-G… ‘DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE’ TRAILER IS HERE… The #DhurandharTheRevengeTrailer lives up to the sky-high, monumental expectations… The excitement to watch #DhurandharTheRevenge has only multiplied after this rocking trailer.”

O-U-T-S-T-A-N-D-I-N-G… ‘DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE’ TRAILER IS HERE… The #DhurandharTheRevengeTrailer lives up to the sky-high, monumental expectations… The excitement to watch #DhurandharTheRevenge has only multiplied after this rocking trailer. PAID PREVIEWS on [Wednesday]… pic.twitter.com/TvlTKAMQvx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2026

His reaction quickly gained traction online, further amplifying the hype around the film’s release.

Fans react to the trailer

Within minutes of its release, the Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with fans praising the scale, music and Ranveer Singh’s powerful screen presence. Many viewers highlighted the film’s background score and songs, calling them one of the most striking elements of the trailer. Several users specifically pointed out that the music instantly stood out. One fan wrote, “THE SONGS SLAPS SO HARD,” suggesting that the soundtrack could become a major highlight of the film. Ranveer Singh’s transformation in the trailer also drew widespread praise, with many viewers celebrating his intense avatar. One user commented, “Ranveer the legend,” while another added, “Words fail to describe the magnificence, beauty, and grandeur of the film, enhanced by your powerful presence.” The scale of the trailer led many fans to believe that the film could mark a big moment for Bollywood. One viewer wrote, “Trailer nahi ye to Bollywood ka comeback lag raha hai!” while another comment read, “Ladies and gentlemen, you are still not ready for it.” Some reactions also referenced the film’s release timing on March 19. A fan joked that the trailer explains why other films avoided the same date, writing, “Now it makes sense why so many movies got postponed from March 19. Ladies and gentlemen, you’re still not ready for this.” Others praised the intense dialogues featured in the trailer, especially the line, “Ghayal hoon isiliye Ghatak hoon,” which quickly became one of the most quoted moments from the preview. One enthusiastic fan even claimed that the film’s impact could shake the industry, writing, “Aag hey bhai aag… For the first time Ranveer Singh scared all the film producers on the release day (Remember 19-03-2026).” At the same time, a few viewers expressed nostalgia for a character named Rehman Dakait, noting that the trailer felt slightly incomplete without him. One comment read, “Rehman bhai ke bina nahi maza aaya.” Adding to the momentum, the trailer also performed strongly on social media platforms. On Instagram alone, the video reportedly crossed 1 million views within just half an hour of its release, reflecting the massive excitement surrounding the film. People on X also flooded their reactions! The king of Lyari is officially back! This trailer is pure adrenaline. Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari is a total game-changer. March 19 can’t come soon enough! #DhurandharTheRevenge — Academy Articles (@academyarticles) March 7, 2026 Ladies and gentlemen, you are STILL not ready for this!

​The #Dhurandhar2Trailer just dropped and it’s a total BANGER. The chaos, the politics, the raw action… Aditya Dhar is not playing around. Ranveer Singh as Hamza is pure BEAST MODE.

​March 19 can’t come soon… — Red_0 (@_s3n71n3l_) March 7, 2026 That screen presence… that intensity… that madness.

Ranveer Singh is on a different level in Dhurandhar.

Trailer = absolute FIRE. — Gökül | Cinema & Cricket (@Gokulsgp) March 7, 2026 Yes you said it was personal and you kept your word hero #Dhurandhar2 #DhurandharTheRevenge pic.twitter.com/TK8ul7atlj — Versatile Fan (@versatilefan) March 7, 2026 About Dhurandhar: The Revenge Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and promises to deliver a high-octane action drama. The film revolves around power struggles, revenge and the rise of a formidable figure who rules the streets of Lyari. According to the makers, the film will have paid previews on Wednesday, 18 March 2026. The official theatrical release is scheduled for Thursday, 19 March 2026. Interestingly, the release date coincides with the festive occasions of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, while also arriving just ahead of Eid, a strategic window that could help the film attract large audiences during the holiday period. With the trailer already making waves online and early reactions turning overwhelmingly positive, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about Bollywood releases of 2026.

