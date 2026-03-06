Home

Entertainment

Dhurandhar The Revenge trailer to release tomorrow; Advance bookings for Ranveer Singhs spy thriller expected to surge

Dhurandhar The Revenge trailer to release tomorrow; Advance bookings for Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller expected to surge

Audiences are eagerly awaiting Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is set to hit theaters on March 19. Tthe trailer will drop tomorrow at 11:01 AM.

Dhurandhar The Revenge trailer

Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer update: After weeks of speculation and growing audience anticipation, Jio Studios and B62 Studios have announced the trailer release date for the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge. A new poster for the action-packed spy entertainer has also been released. The post states that the trailer will drop tomorrow at 11:01 AM. Earlier reports had claimed that the trailer for Dhurandhar 2 would be released today, March 6, but Ranveer Singh dismissed these claims by revealing the official release date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Audiences are eagerly awaiting Dhurandhar 2, which is set to hit theaters on March 19. Ranveer Singh will once again reprise his charismatic spy character. While Akshaye Khanna’s character will be absent, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal will return in their roles. This installment will also offer a glimpse into Ranveer Singh’s past, revealing how and why he decided to travel to Pakistan to spy on India’s behalf. The wait is finally over, and the film is ready for its March 19 release. Dhurandhar: The Revenge advance box office collection

According to tracking site Sacnilk, the Telugu-speaking community is contributing significantly to the current box office cycle. Although the film was released primarily in Hindi, tickets are selling rapidly in major Telugu-speaking centers in the US, including Dallas, New Jersey, and the Bay Area, alongside Hindi-speaking markets. This widespread popularity has helped push the premiere weekend’s total advance sales to an impressive Rs 50 million, with two weeks of bookings still remaining.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The film is benefiting greatly from its strong solo release in international markets. Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna, the film has generated considerable excitement among audiences in North America. Given the current pace of advance bookings, it is widely expected to achieve record-breaking opening weekend collections.

Audiences are eagerly awaiting Dhurandhar 2, which is set to hit theaters on March 19. Ranveer Singh will once again reprise his charismatic spy character. While Akshaye Khanna’s character will be absent, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal will return in their roles. This installment will also offer a glimpse into Ranveer Singh’s past, revealing how and why he decided to travel to Pakistan to spy on India’s behalf. The wait is finally over, and the film is ready for its March 19 release.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.