Home

Entertainment

Dhurandhar to release in Japan: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar film set to boost overseas collection further

Dhurandhar to release in Japan: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar film set to boost overseas collection further

Dhurandhar is all set to release in Japan. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the first part of the spy action entertainer earned over Rs 1328 crore worldwide after its global release on December 5, 2025.

Dhurandhar movie (PC: Twitter )

Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster film Dhurandhar (Part 1) is now set to release in Japan on July 10 after breaking several records worldwide. The official Instagram handles of Jio Studios and B62 Studios shared the announcement poster, which featured the film’s title in English along with details in Japanese. In the caption, the makers wrote, “It’s time for Japan to experience the Dhurandhar energy! Arriving in theatres across Japan on 10.7.2026.”

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the first part of the spy action entertainer earned over Rs 1328 crore worldwide after its global release on December 5, 2025.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor, Dhurandhar is a duology. The film’s first instalment was based on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation.

Check the Dhurandhar poster in Japanese:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)



According to the makers, the first part of the duology performed brilliantly overseas. It became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in North America and also broke records in Canada and Australia as the top-earning Indian film. The movie also emerged as one of the best-performing Indian films in the United Kingdom.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Dhurandhar 3 happening? Rakesh Bedi shares inside details about Ranveer Singh’s film franchise

The first part traces an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

Dhurandhar release in Japan to give more business overseas

Dhurandhar’s release in Japan is expected to boost the franchise’s box office overseas even more. After the huge success of Dhurandhar in India, fans are still very interested in the film’s Japan collections.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, backed by Jio Studios, traces the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi’s criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting bigger threats.

The film’s storyline loosely draws inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia.

Also Read: The making of Dhurandhar: Aditya Dhar to surprise fans by releasing BTS film in theatres – Check details

The high-octane action thriller is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, Dhurandhar is now set to create a powerful cinematic impact as it releases in theatres across Japan on 10th July 2026.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.