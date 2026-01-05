Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller crosses Rs 1200 crore, pushes past KGF 2

Another day, another headline for Dhurandhar. Exactly 31 days after its release, Aditya Dhar’s ambitious spy thriller has crossed the Rs 1200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. With this, the film has achieved a rare feat that only five Indian films have managed before. In the same breath, it has also climbed to become the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, surpassing Yash’s KGF Chapter 2.

For a film that opened amid sky-high expectations, Dhurandhar has not just lived up to the hype; it has gone far beyond it.

How did Dhurandhar perform in its fifth weekend?

The film showed solid strength in its fifth weekend at the domestic box office. Over three days, Dhurandhar earned more than Rs 33 crore net, proving that audience interest is still alive even a month after release.

With this, the film’s total domestic collection now stands at an extraordinary Rs 772.25 crore net, which translates to Rs 926.7 crore gross. While trade experts expect collections to slow down on weekdays, Dhurandhar continues to rule the Indian box office.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Despite fresh releases like Avatar: Fire and Ash, Ikkis, and the poorly received Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, the Ranveer Singh starrer has held its ground and retained the top position.

What about the overseas numbers?

Internationally, Dhurandhar continues to surprise. The film has already earned around USD 31 million overseas and is well on its way to entering the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films abroad.

What makes this achievement even more impressive is the fact that Dhurandhar did not release in the Middle East due to a ban. Trade estimates suggest this alone costs the film at least USD 10 million in potential earnings. Even with that setback, the film’s worldwide total now stands at a massive Rs 1207 crore gross.

How big is beating KGF Chapter 2?

On Sunday, Dhurandhar officially crossed the lifetime worldwide collection of KGF Chapter 2, which had earned Rs 1200 crore globally in 2022. This milestone has pushed Dhurandhar into elite territory.

The film is now closing in on SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which wrapped up its global run at around Rs 1230 crore. If momentum holds, that record may not stay safe for long.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian intelligence operative who infiltrates terror networks operating out of Karachi. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in powerful supporting roles.

With Part 2 already announced for a March 2026 release, Dhurandhar has clearly laid the foundation for a franchise — and one that Indian cinema may be talking about for years to come.