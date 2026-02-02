Home

Dhurandhar’s box office collection continues to remain strong, earns Rs 1300 crore despite Netflix release

Dhurandhar box office craze: After creating a massive impact on Netflix, Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar continues to thrill audiences. The movie has entered Rs 1,300 crore club globally despite its Netflix release.

Ranveer Singh’s superhit thriller Dhurandhar was released in theaters on December 5, and since then, the film has received an overwhelming response from audiences. Two months later, the buzz around Dhurandhar is still going strong. In India, the film has grossed over Rs 1,000 crore in total. Audiences continue to watch it again and again, and now, with its availability on OTT, the film is still earning big. Not only did Dhurandhar become the biggest Bollywood grosser domestically, but it also emerged as the most-watched Hindi film in the post-pandemic era, registering an extraordinary Rs 3.65+ crore admissions during its theatrical run.

The monster blockbuster Dhurandhar could have easily broken Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan record had it been released in multiple languages. The film has grossed over Rs 13 billion (1300 crore) worldwide. After becoming a massive box-office success, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has now been released on Netflix. Within just 24 hours of streaming, Dhurandhar reached the No. 1 spot on Netflix India.

Dhurandhar first created a sensation in theaters, becoming a smash hit at the box office and thoroughly entertaining audiences. Fans whistled and clapped in the theaters, and now, after its theatrical run, they’re enjoying the thrill of Dhurandhar from the comfort of their homes. Audiences are experiencing the drama, grandeur, and patriotism of the film while relaxing in their living rooms. Many have also expressed their excitement on social media about the film’s OTT release. Dhurandhar continues to defy box office norms, showing remarkable staying power even in its 9th weekend, despite being available on Netflix for subscribers at no additional cost.

Dhurandhar earns even after streaming on Netflix

As per sacnilk.com, on the 9th Friday, the Aditya Dhar-directed blockbuster collected approximately 25 lakh net, followed by an impressive jump on Saturday with around 40 lakh net. These figures are considered exceptional for a film that has already completed two months in cinemas and is simultaneously streaming on a major OTT platform. Talking about Dhurandhar’s box office collection, this Ranveer Singh starrer has collected ₹836.5 crore in India and ₹1302.5 crore worldwide as of January 31, 2026.

Dhurandhar’s box office collection in India (nett):

Week 1: Rs 207.25 crore

Week 2: Rs 253.25 crore

Week 3: Rs 172 crore

Week 4: Rs 106.5 crore

Week 5: Rs 51.25 crore

Week 6: Rs 26.35 crore

Week 7: Rs 13.9 crore

Week 8: Rs 5.35 crore

Day 57: Rs 25 lakh

Day 58: Rs 40 lakh

Day 59: Rs 45 lakh

Total: Rs 836.95 crore (nett)

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. He plays Hamza, an Indian spy. Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi also star in this blockbuster. Audiences are now eagerly awaiting the second part, which will hit theatres on March 19, 2026.

